The South Carolina football team has a few significant players battling injuries, but one player stands above the rest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top players at his position in the Southeastern Conference, missed last week’s win over Vanderbilt due to a thigh bruise. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Lloyd and several other Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) on Thursday night during Carolina Calls on 107.5 The Game.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO