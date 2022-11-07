ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBIA, SC

247Sports

Final South Carolina football injury report prior to Florida Gators game

The South Carolina football team has a few significant players battling injuries, but one player stands above the rest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top players at his position in the Southeastern Conference, missed last week’s win over Vanderbilt due to a thigh bruise. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Lloyd and several other Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) on Thursday night during Carolina Calls on 107.5 The Game.
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
Community Policy