We are supporting the reelection of Kathy Nelson for Eden Prairie City Council. Kathy has worked to keep Eden Prairie the best place to live with a great quality of life, funding current levels of service while keeping taxes as low as possible. She has been instrumental in supporting an energy-efficient infrastructure. Kathy understands and supports the needed funding of our police, fire and community safety needs to ensure a safe community for all.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO