Both EP Schools referendum questions OK’d
Eden Prairie voters said ‘yes’ by a generous margin to the two referendum questions placed on the ballot by Eden Prairie Schools (EP Schools) in the Nov. 8 election. The questions related to two tax levies that will help fund EP Schools’ operating budget (which pays for programs and learning) and capital markets budget (which [...]
School Board: Bartz, Casper, Dwivedy reelected; newcomers Libsack and Stubbs win seats
Eden Prairie voters reelected three current Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) board members Tuesday night and added two new members. Incumbents Steve Bartz, Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy, and Aaron Casper were elected to full, four-year terms, as was new candidate Abby Libsack. First-time candidate Dennis Stubbs was elected to fill a two-year special election seat. Results: Four [...]
Photo gallery: Eden Prairie goes to the polls, then waits for the results
A total of 30,929 Eden Prairie residents voted in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. That, according to Eden Prairie City Clerk Nicole Tingley, amounted to 72% percent of the total number of registered voters (42,953) in the city. In 2018, the last midterm election, 33,086 Eden Prairie residents voted. That amounted to 79% of the [...]
Incumbents Case, Nelson, Freiberg reelected to EP council
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case was reelected to a second term by voters on Tuesday, decisively beating Tracey Schowalter. For the two open council seats, incumbents Kathy Nelson and Mark Freiberg also conclusively fended off challengers Micah Olson and Greg Lehman. Case, Freiberg and Nelson’s new four-year terms begin in January. According to unofficial vote [...]
Reelect Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a mom of two recent EPHS graduates, I depend on my Minnesota state representative to understand the issues of our area and the challenges facing parents. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn is a young mom with 10 years in Eden Prairie, has four kids with her husband, and has been very active in community life. There [...]
Phillips reelected to Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips was reelected Tuesday to his 3rd District House seat, beating Republican Tom Weiler. Phillips, 53, of Wayzata, has held that seat since 2019. According to unofficial voting results, Phillips received 198,882 of the votes, or 59.56 percent of the ballots cast in all 231 precincts, while Weiler received 134,795, or [...]
Knecht for state representative
We need help! Hard-working Eden Prairie families are experiencing record inflation, higher gas prices, an unstable economy, rampant rising violent crime rates and have received no answers from our current failed state representative. Clearly, things are on the wrong track. Help can come when Thomas Knecht is elected state representative. Thomas is our hope for helping reduce the [...]
Memorials honoring veterans in two cities were urged on by former EP parks director
Bob Lambert wrote in a diary during his yearlong tour of duty in Vietnam. That year, from October of 1967 to October of 1968, in which he served as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, is the only time in his life that he kept a diary. The diary is tucked away [...]
Reelect Kathy Nelson to council
We are supporting the reelection of Kathy Nelson for Eden Prairie City Council. Kathy has worked to keep Eden Prairie the best place to live with a great quality of life, funding current levels of service while keeping taxes as low as possible. She has been instrumental in supporting an energy-efficient infrastructure. Kathy understands and supports the needed funding of our police, fire and community safety needs to ensure a safe community for all.
Who governs? Voting that ends Tuesday will decide
In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote about the government deriving its powers from the consent of the governed. We call it voting, and those of us adults who are governed have our say at election time, which culminates this year with final voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Can’t vote on Tuesday? In-person early [...]
EP Chamber of Commerce endorses Knecht, Case
The Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce is releasing its endorsements for this year’s elections: MN House of Representatives – Thomas Knecht The Eden Prairie Chamber is the voice of our local businesses and works hard to ensure we have a strong economy. As businesses are faced with high inflation, rebounding from the pandemic and dealing with [...]
Five-year development plan on council agenda
Discussion of a 2023-27 strategic plan for community development is expected to be part of the Tuesday, Nov. 1, meeting of the Eden Prairie City Council. The plan outlines the priorities for the city’s Community Development Department for the next five years within its wide range of responsibilities: redevelopment as well as “infill” development on [...]
Opposes Case and Nelson
Here is some information I’d like to share with the citizens of Eden Prairie before they vote on November 8, Election Day. In 2018, then EP City Council member Ron Case led an unlawful attempt to ban the sale of a product legal in the State of Minnesota. That product was any military style semi-automatic [...]
Support Micah Olson for EP City Council
I am enthusiastically casting my vote for Micah Olson for Eden Prairie City Council. I don’t believe I’ve been this committed to cast my vote for a City Council candidate in my entire life. And I’ll explain why. Eden Prairie is a great city. But Micah doesn’t focus simply on the good things that have been [...]
Bartz for School Board
As the parents of four students in Eden Prairie Schools, we are thankful for the opportunity to endorse and support Steve Bartz for re-election to the Eden Prairie School Board in the November 8 election. Since becoming a member of the board, Steve has made a significant impact. He cares about students and teachers. He [...]
Favors Democratic slate for state offices
I’m a long-time resident of Eden Prairie, a husband, father, grandfather and a volunteer for Faith in Minnesota. We are working to make Minnesota a place for all of us to thrive, no matter of the color of our skin, how much money we have in our pockets, or our background. As voters, we have [...]
Former EP mayor speaks to students on Voter Guide, importance of local journalism
Nancy Tyra-Lukens, chair of the Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) board of directors, spoke last week to about 75 students in three Advanced Placement U.S. Government classes taught by Brian Sibley at Eden Prairie High School. The former Eden Prairie mayor told the students about the 2022 EPLN Voter Guide, which was mailed to all [...]
Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board
A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors. It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
Supports Micah Olson
I am writing because I would like to express my support for Micah Olson and his race for Eden Prairie City Council. I have lived in Eden Prairie for 32 years and have known Micah since he was in kindergarten. My sons grew up with Micah, and they all were in Cub Scouts together. I’ve watched [...]
‘Favorite teacher’ Cwodzinski has her vote
Most people can name their favorite teacher from years ago and recall some of the inspiring things they learned from that beloved educator. Few people, however, can say they get to vote for their favorite teacher, whose second career after 30+ years of teaching in Eden Prairie is to serve in the Minnesota Senate. I count myself [...]
