BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's season-opening win from Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 3-point shots weren't falling, but Alabama basketball more than made up for it in the season opener Monday night.

The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide beat Longwood 75-54 inside Coleman Coliseum in front of a crowd of over 10,000 basketball fans.

It was an impressive night for several players making their Crimson Tide debuts. Freshmen Rylan Griffen and Brandon Miller led Alabama in scoring with 14 points each. In total, four players finished with double-digit scoring, including freshman guard Jaden Bradley and transfer guard Mark Sears. Miller and Sears also finished with double-doubles.

Alabama struggled from beyond the arc, shooting a mere 10.7% on 28 attempts. The team also turned the ball over 19 times, which head coach Nate Oats wants to see improved moving forward. But what the Crimson Tide lacked in offense, it more than made up for on the glass. Alabama finished with 67 rebounds, much higher than last year's season high of 52.

"I think you can tell we’re going to be much improved defensively with some more length and size out there," Oats said after the game.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is another home game on Friday. Alabama will host Liberty Friday at 7 p.m.

Check out the video above as Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down and provide more analysis on Alabama basketball's season-opening win over Longwood from the court at Coleman Coliseum.

