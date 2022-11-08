ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rivera jumper lifts Colorado State past Gardner-Webb, 65-63

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s jumper in the closing seconds lifted Colorado State past Gardner-Webb, 65-63 in the season opener Monday night.

John Tonje scored 16 points on 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Rams. Patrick Cartier scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Rivera shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Julien Soumaoro finished with 12 points and two steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb also got 11 points from Anthony Selden. Kareem Reid also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Rivera scored seven points in the first half and Colorado State went into halftime trailing 36-25. Colorado State outscored Gardner-Webb by 13 points in the second half. Tonje led the way with 11 second-half points.

Up next for Colorado State is a Friday matchup with SE Louisiana at home, while Gardner-Webb visits SFA on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill’s absence. The Titans currently rank 31st in the NFL in yards passing per game with only 100 yards more passing than Tennessee has rushed for thanks to the league’s rushing leader in Derrick Henry. The Titans also have rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks back after he was activated Saturday off injured reserve along with cornerback Elijah Molden. The defensive back will be a big addition with Fulton scratched with an injured hamstring.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy