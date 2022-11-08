Read full article on original website
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
JEP’s 50th Anniversary: A Guide to USC’s Largest Service-Learning Program
The Joint Educational Programs, also known as JEP, celebrated 50 years of community service with a gala last Thursday. The Town and Gown event commemorated the program’s success, and gave JEP volunteers, faculty and student workers a chance to get together and show gratitude for the program’s mission.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Young the Giant returns to USC to rock the Religious Center
Varun Soni, the USC Dean of Religious Life, had the band Young the Giant surprise USC students Wednesday afternoon with an impromptu concert at the University Religious Center, also known as URC. Young the Giant are an American rock band who have two Billboard top 10 albums and over five...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Alex Villanueva faces campaign violations and lags behind Robert Luna in sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva had a bad week. On Tuesday, Robert Luna appeared to beat him by more than 16 points in the ballots. Then a day later, news broke that he was under investigation from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for violating state law after a video surfaced last week of Villanueva asking for solicited campaign donations from deputies.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Voter safety and security addressed in Los Angeles County and beyond
The 2022 midterm elections come with a resurgence of questions around voter safety and election integrity. During the 2020 presidential election, the United States saw an increase in voter intimidation nationwide. In Los Angeles, measures have been put in place to ensure the polls are safe for voters. This follows...
uscannenbergmedia.com
After the success of Prop 1, voters weigh in on what it means for abortion rights across the nation
On the USC Campus across Tommy Trojan, a table was set up with the question of “Should Prop 1 be passed?” Jolly ranchers were spread across the center with jars labeled “Yes” or “No,” encouraging students to place the candy in their jar of choice. The Yes jar was filled to the top while the No jar was filled halfway.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: On a dark and stormy day, Los Angeles votes for a mayor
Rain poured down on Angelenos as they headed to the polls to vote for their next mayor. The race tightened in recent weeks, with Congresswoman Karen Bass clinging to a narrow lead in most polls over Rick Caruso, a billionaire L.A. native. Both Caruso and Bass share connections to USC....
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students don’t see voter fraud as an issue
Voter fraud in the 2022 elections doesn’t seem to be a big issue among USC students, according to those interviewed by Annenberg Media on election night. The belief that voter fraud is prevalent in our country has been a flashpoint among many Republicans since former President Donald Trump claimed it was rampant after losing the last presidential election.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Proposition 31 passes in California, banning the sale of flavored tobacco products
California voters passed Proposition 31 on Wednesday, which bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products in an effort to combat the use of tobacco among teens and young adults. Despite the results still having yet to be finalized, the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday with 62.3% of...
uscannenbergmedia.com
California’s 47th District awaits results on a tight race
The race to represent the 47th Congressional District of California between Katie Porter, the Democratic incumbent, and Scott Baugh, the Republican challenger, is tight and yet to be called. Porter, who flipped the 47th in 2018, is running to keep the seat blue, while Baugh, a former state assemblymember, is...
uscannenbergmedia.com
First-Gen Plus Success Center to host ‘First-Gen Week’
On Monday, USC First Generation students started celebrating “First-Gen Week”, which includes workshops, socials, and other fun activities to celebrate first generation Trojans. To finish off the week tomorrow, the First Gen Plus Success Center will host “First Gen Convos” from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC takes on Colorado for Friday night lights
After an offensive masterclass and defensive struggle, the Trojans will look to be consistent on both sides of the ball against a lowly Colorado team. Last Saturday, the Trojans pulled out an ugly 41-35 victory over Cal behind the wizardry of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams once again played a phenomenal game with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns. Down his top two receivers in sophomore Mario Williams and junior Jordan Addison, Williams made due, and his other targets took care of business. Sophomore wide receiver Michael Jackson III showed off his potential by catching a pass and scampering 59 yards down the field.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Caruso narrowly leads in early returns of LA mayoral race
Rick Caruso leads early returns in a tight 50.3% to 49.7% race, the L.A. Times reported Tuesday evening. While a majority of the votes are still being counted, with the tight race going back and forth over the course of the night and only about 12% of the votes in per the L.A. Times, some Bass supporters are hopeful.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Opinion: The case for Caleb Williams’ Heisman campaign
With Week 10 featuring a few key losses, the Heisman race appears to be closer than we all anticipated a week ago. USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams deserves to be the front-runner. Currently, DraftKings sportsbook lists the following players as the favorites to win the award: Ohio State redshirt sophomore...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball showcases transfer talent in season-opening win over CSU Bakersfield
After losing all five starters from last season and adding seven transfers in the offseason — not to mention the head coach missing the end of the preseason on maternity leave — it would make sense for USC women’s basketball to start the year slowly. The Trojans...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC preaches consistency during Tuesday’s practice
USC practiced on a different field for Tuesday’s practice. Instead of practicing at Howard Jones Field, the Trojans took to Cromwell Field and Loker Stadium, where cloudy skies, rain and excitement set the tone. As the players ran onto the field, a coach yelled, “Somebody is going to go...
Comments / 0