After an offensive masterclass and defensive struggle, the Trojans will look to be consistent on both sides of the ball against a lowly Colorado team. Last Saturday, the Trojans pulled out an ugly 41-35 victory over Cal behind the wizardry of sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams once again played a phenomenal game with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns. Down his top two receivers in sophomore Mario Williams and junior Jordan Addison, Williams made due, and his other targets took care of business. Sophomore wide receiver Michael Jackson III showed off his potential by catching a pass and scampering 59 yards down the field.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO