ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGE3z_0j2a6Qv200

BEIJING — (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou.

While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict "zero-COVID" policy of quarantines, lockdowns and daily or near-daily compulsory testing.

A news release from the police department in the Shandong city of Linyi said public security would take strong measures against those who “illegally violated the legal rights of personal protection of citizens.”

Anti-pandemic measures have prompted backlashes across the country, forming a rarely seen challenge to Communist Party authority. It wasn’t immediately clear who was arrested after the clash. News of the arrests appeared on social media Tuesday morning, but were erased by the country's censors before noon.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made "zero-COVID" a hallmark of his administration, which gained a boost last month after he was granted a third five-year term in power and promoted loyalists to top positions.

Those include the former party leader of Shanghai, where a draconian lockdown over the summer led to food shortages, confrontations with authorities and severe disruptions to global supply chains that have grown dependent on Chinese manufacturing and shipping.

While the rest of the world has mostly opened up, China has taken only highly cautious minor steps, with its borders still largely closed and officials under heavy pressure to enforce restrictions.

China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7%, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.

Speculation about a possible relaxation of “zero-COVID” roiled markets, but the government has kept its plans, including the possibility of importing foreign vaccines, a closely held secret.

Last week, access to the industrial zone where a factory that manufactures Apple iPhones is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory. Many climbed fences and walked along highways to avoid being placed in quarantine centers where food, sanitation and privacy standards have been heavily criticized.

Apple announced Sunday that customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models, saying the Foxconn factory in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou is "operating at significantly reduced capacity."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Indonesia's president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become “a proxy to any powers.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS — (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN — (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia's eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin's retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
AFP

Erdogan says Istanbul 'attack' blast kills six

An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack. "It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there," Erdogan told a press conference.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World marks Armistice Day as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Across the world, nations paid respect with moments of silence and solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia's war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Demand for pet turtles may be contributing to species’ global decline

The illegal trade of rare turtles is on the rise, and conservationists are concerned about the impact this will have on turtle populations. Wildlife trade experts believe that the demand for turtles as pets in the US, Asia and Europe is driving the poaching of rare species. According to The Associated Press, one study found over half of the 360 living turtle and tortoise species are at risk of extinction.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec — (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender...
MAINE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
79K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy