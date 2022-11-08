ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Dukes looking to flip the script in return to Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes face Old Dominion on Saturday. After winning their first five games as an FBS team, the Dukes have struggled in the middle portion of the season. JMU dropped two games to Sun Belt opponents before coming up short against Louisville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football finished its regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Eagles notch their fourth straight win over the Quakers. Bridgewater improves to 9-1 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play. The Eagles dominated the Quakers in rushing and passing yards. Bridgewater rushed for...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

High School Volleyball State Tournaments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments. East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles notched a 77-67 win over Albright in their home opener on Friday evening. Bridgewater improves to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Landon Hawes led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds while graduate student Andy Pack added seventeen points. Sophomore Shod Smith had 14 points while Alec Topper added eleven.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU places seven-thousand flags in the quad to honor veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On veterans day the JMU ROTC, Air Force ROCT, and JMU Valor placed 7,057 American flags on the lawn of the quad. The flags were placed to represent the number of military members who were lost during the global war on terrorism. JMU students were particularly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Fort Defiance High School honors Valley veterans

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance High School’s FFA and FFCLA hosted a special program to honor the brave men and women who have fought to defend this country. Dr. Rob Marsh, an United States Army veteran, addressed the students, giving them insight on what a veteran is, why they should be celebrated, and how they can be the next generation of patriots.
FORT DEFIANCE, VA
WHSV

Cadets and staff dedicate themselves to honoring Veterans Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School’s annual Veterans Day programs honor those who served the U.S. in wartime and peacetime, and cadets, faculty and staff are dedicated to making sure every piece is right. “Taps is a song to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Recognizing the struggles facing veterans

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Communities across the Valley honored veterans on Friday but Veterans Day also brought a reminder of the struggles veterans across the country face on a daily basis. Around 20 veterans die by suicide each day and many struggle daily with PTSD. On Friday, the town of...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Isolated flooding possible for Valley during Friday’s rain

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year. If water is puddling over the road and you can’t see the road, turn around. Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said some areas are more prone to flooding, so be aware, especially in those areas.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Local flight school training pilots for a career in aviation

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Aviation has been around for a long time, and it has trained many pilots over the years. In recent years, it has been dealing with the effects of the nationwide pilot shortage that has disrupted travel and disrupted infrastructure. Having worked at the...
WEYERS CAVE, VA

