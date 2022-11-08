Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Related
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball moved past Buffalo 97-82 on Saturday. The Dukes improve to 3-0 on the season. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 22 points while Alonzo Sule added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points while Mezzie Offurum added eleven.
WHSV
JMU volleyball takes down South Alabama in first of two weekend matches
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball moved past South Alabama 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20). JMU improves to 20-4 including an 14-1 mark in Sun Belt play. The Dukes hold the top spot in the Sun Belt East Division with one match left in the regular season. Miette Veldman...
WHSV
Dukes looking to flip the script in return to Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes face Old Dominion on Saturday. After winning their first five games as an FBS team, the Dukes have struggled in the middle portion of the season. JMU dropped two games to Sun Belt opponents before coming up short against Louisville.
WHSV
Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football finished its regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Eagles notch their fourth straight win over the Quakers. Bridgewater improves to 9-1 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play. The Eagles dominated the Quakers in rushing and passing yards. Bridgewater rushed for...
WHSV
High School Volleyball State Tournaments
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments. East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.
WHSV
Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles notched a 77-67 win over Albright in their home opener on Friday evening. Bridgewater improves to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Landon Hawes led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds while graduate student Andy Pack added seventeen points. Sophomore Shod Smith had 14 points while Alec Topper added eleven.
WHSV
High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
WHSV
High School Cross Country State Results
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships. To see full results, click here. To see full results, click here.
WHSV
JMU places seven-thousand flags in the quad to honor veterans
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On veterans day the JMU ROTC, Air Force ROCT, and JMU Valor placed 7,057 American flags on the lawn of the quad. The flags were placed to represent the number of military members who were lost during the global war on terrorism. JMU students were particularly...
WHSV
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV. We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots. “It takes a couple of...
WHSV
Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosts its annual Commemorating the African American Military Experience Event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosted its annual commemoration event to honor African American veterans and educate the community on their stories. “Our mission as a Veterans Committee is to get the untold story out about the segregated union,” said Stanley Thomas. Thomas says...
WHSV
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
WHSV
Fort Defiance High School honors Valley veterans
FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance High School’s FFA and FFCLA hosted a special program to honor the brave men and women who have fought to defend this country. Dr. Rob Marsh, an United States Army veteran, addressed the students, giving them insight on what a veteran is, why they should be celebrated, and how they can be the next generation of patriots.
WHSV
EMU to host 2022 Gala Concert with international artist, Balla Kouyaté
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) annual Music Gala is on Friday. Along with performances from the choir and orchestra, two world-renowned musicians will perform. The theme for this year is truth and light. “The first half of the concert will have a big orchestral work choir...
WHSV
Cadets and staff dedicate themselves to honoring Veterans Day
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School’s annual Veterans Day programs honor those who served the U.S. in wartime and peacetime, and cadets, faculty and staff are dedicated to making sure every piece is right. “Taps is a song to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for...
WHSV
Recognizing the struggles facing veterans
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Communities across the Valley honored veterans on Friday but Veterans Day also brought a reminder of the struggles veterans across the country face on a daily basis. Around 20 veterans die by suicide each day and many struggle daily with PTSD. On Friday, the town of...
WHSV
WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
WHSV
Isolated flooding possible for Valley during Friday’s rain
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year. If water is puddling over the road and you can’t see the road, turn around. Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said some areas are more prone to flooding, so be aware, especially in those areas.
WHSV
Local flight school training pilots for a career in aviation
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Aviation has been around for a long time, and it has trained many pilots over the years. In recent years, it has been dealing with the effects of the nationwide pilot shortage that has disrupted travel and disrupted infrastructure. Having worked at the...
Comments / 0