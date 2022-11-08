Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Organization helps service members coming back to Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Home Base Iowa program focuses on connecting transitioning service members and veterans with career opportunities within the state of Iowa. It also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and transitioning to a new community. “Home Base Iowa is a program...
KWQC
Tapestry Farms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tapestry Farms is a nonprofit urban farm system that invests in refugees in the Quad Cities. Ann McGlynn discusses details about the mission and more. To learn more about Tapestry Farms, visit https://www.tapestryfarms.org/ or call 563-370-0004. The mailing address is P.O. Box 2332, Davenport, IA.
KWQC
Professor weighs in on election results: ‘Definitely not a red wave’
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Nearly all of the races have been called across Illinois and many voters are now trying to decipher what the results from the 2022 General Election mean. Some expected to see a “red wave” in Illinois, but Democrats won every statewide office and took 14 of 17 Congressional races.
KWQC
KWQC Honors community veterans on Veterans Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is honoring veterans in the community, as well as our own on Veterans Day. KWQC has three servicemen, Jake Eastburn, Larry Goodwin and Travis Ziegler. Thank you to all veterans for serving our country.
KWQC
The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver conference was held Nov 12 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Caregiver conference kicked off Nov. 12 at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport. People from all over the community gathered and enjoyed door prizes, giveaways and free snacks. This is the 11th annual running of the event, it featured 35 local vendors...
KWQC
Augustana grad selected as finalist for CNN Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Nelly Cheboi, graduate of Augustana College, has been selected as a CNN Hero for her efforts upcycling old computers to open new worlds for young Kenyans. To vote and support Cheboi to win the award, visit https://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/10/.
KWQC
Curbside Caffeine
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelly Hornick, Curbside Caffiene, highlights the Quad Cities’ small business that delivers caffeinated beverages directly to your door. See a version of what is available on the menu in the Instagram post embedded below. To contact Curbside Caffeine, call 309-373-4767 or email Curbsidecaffeine@gmail.com. The business Facebook...
KWQC
Arun Gandhi lecture at Augustana
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Augustana College’s Global Lecture Series welcomes Arun Manilal Gandhi to Centennial Hall on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The title of the message is “By your side: the journey forward.”. To learn more, visit the Facebook...
KWQC
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA
DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass. Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens. Crews are working on...
KWQC
NEST Cafe Quad Cities to serve Thanksgiving dinner
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST Cafe Quad Cities invites all to the non-profit’s community Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Laura Mahn, NEST Cafe Quad Cities, asks that people RSVP if they wish to...
KWQC
Quad Cities area schools break total meals raised record for Student Hunger Drive
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Student Hunger Drive broke the total raised record for 2022, again. Quad Cities area schools raised a total of 817,038 meals in the 2022 Student Hunger Drive, according to the River Bend Food Bank. “THANK YOU to every student, advisor, business and neighbor who...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
KWQC
‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ to air Sunday on TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music is our universal language. Tyson Danner, Common Chord, discusses the non-profit’s mission and invites the audience to watch the upcoming TV6 original special “Common Chord Music in the QC” that explores the power of music in our community. Tune in to KWQC TV6...
KWQC
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Who should be screened for the disease?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Nicholas Yerkes, a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health, says its important that people at-risk be screened for lung cancer. That includes current and past smokers, people exposed to radon, an people exposed to fumes and dust particles in the workplace. He explained the screening involves a low-dose CT scan that is quick and painless.
KWQC
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bragging rights were on the line as the Rock Island Public Works Department held its annual Snow Road-eo. “The Snow Road-eo is kind of a warm-up of the upcoming snowing season, and gives drivers an opportunity to kind of start that muscle memory again,” said Luke Vanlandegen, municipal services superintendent. “Get back in the trucks, get the plows on. It’s a part of our training and getting everybody’s morale boosted for the upcoming snow season. We have a serpentine, and that is kind of testing the drivers’ maneuvering through cars. We have some tennis balls that they try to thread that needle so it’s just kind of awareness of the truck. The offset is meant to simulate getting in between parked cars, which is one of the more challenging parts of the course. Then we have some backing up.”
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
KWQC
HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HARDY, Sam Hunt and Limp Bizkit are set to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair, officials announced Friday. Sam Hunt is scheduled to perform on Aug. 1, Limp Bizkit on Aug. 5 and HARDY on Aug. 6. According to a Facebook post, Jimmie Allen is scheduled...
KWQC
Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts Center to launch ‘Festival of Trees’ on Saturday
Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) --Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for eighteen years. Richard Hall and Jan Mundt, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, highlight the 2022 event that will run Nov. 12-27 at 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa. Admission is free to view the beautiful holiday...
KWQC
Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150th birthday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities library celebrated a milestone decades in the making Thursday evening, complete with birthday cake and gifts. The Rock Island Public Library will celebrate its 150th birthday later on Nov. 25. Thursday’s party kicks off the “Year of the Library,” in the city.
KWQC
Chilly weather continues
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This morning is colder than yesterday with temperatures falling to the low 20s. Winds will be calming down, and they will be under 10 mph. There will be an increase in clouds, however highs will warm to the mid-30s. Cloudier skies with lows in the mid-20s start Monday morning out, but highs will be near 40! Our next system will move in Tuesday and could bring widespread snow, and for now lighter amounts are favored. The snow will continue into parts of Wednesday. After highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday, they will slowly fall to the low 30s through the rest of the work week.
Comments / 0