ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Organization helps service members coming back to Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Home Base Iowa program focuses on connecting transitioning service members and veterans with career opportunities within the state of Iowa. It also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and transitioning to a new community. “Home Base Iowa is a program...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Tapestry Farms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tapestry Farms is a nonprofit urban farm system that invests in refugees in the Quad Cities. Ann McGlynn discusses details about the mission and more. To learn more about Tapestry Farms, visit https://www.tapestryfarms.org/ or call 563-370-0004. The mailing address is P.O. Box 2332, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

KWQC Honors community veterans on Veterans Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is honoring veterans in the community, as well as our own on Veterans Day. KWQC has three servicemen, Jake Eastburn, Larry Goodwin and Travis Ziegler. Thank you to all veterans for serving our country.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana grad selected as finalist for CNN Hero of the Year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Nelly Cheboi, graduate of Augustana College, has been selected as a CNN Hero for her efforts upcycling old computers to open new worlds for young Kenyans. To vote and support Cheboi to win the award, visit https://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/cnn.heroes/vote/10/.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Curbside Caffeine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelly Hornick, Curbside Caffiene, highlights the Quad Cities’ small business that delivers caffeinated beverages directly to your door. See a version of what is available on the menu in the Instagram post embedded below. To contact Curbside Caffeine, call 309-373-4767 or email Curbsidecaffeine@gmail.com. The business Facebook...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Arun Gandhi lecture at Augustana

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Augustana College’s Global Lecture Series welcomes Arun Manilal Gandhi to Centennial Hall on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. The title of the message is “By your side: the journey forward.”. To learn more, visit the Facebook...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA

DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass. Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens. Crews are working on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

NEST Cafe Quad Cities to serve Thanksgiving dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST Cafe Quad Cities invites all to the non-profit’s community Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Laura Mahn, NEST Cafe Quad Cities, asks that people RSVP if they wish to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

‘Common Chord: Music in the QC’ to air Sunday on TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music is our universal language. Tyson Danner, Common Chord, discusses the non-profit’s mission and invites the audience to watch the upcoming TV6 original special “Common Chord Music in the QC” that explores the power of music in our community. Tune in to KWQC TV6...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Who should be screened for the disease?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Nicholas Yerkes, a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health, says its important that people at-risk be screened for lung cancer. That includes current and past smokers, people exposed to radon, an people exposed to fumes and dust particles in the workplace. He explained the screening involves a low-dose CT scan that is quick and painless.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bragging rights were on the line as the Rock Island Public Works Department held its annual Snow Road-eo. “The Snow Road-eo is kind of a warm-up of the upcoming snowing season, and gives drivers an opportunity to kind of start that muscle memory again,” said Luke Vanlandegen, municipal services superintendent. “Get back in the trucks, get the plows on. It’s a part of our training and getting everybody’s morale boosted for the upcoming snow season. We have a serpentine, and that is kind of testing the drivers’ maneuvering through cars. We have some tennis balls that they try to thread that needle so it’s just kind of awareness of the truck. The offset is meant to simulate getting in between parked cars, which is one of the more challenging parts of the course. Then we have some backing up.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150th birthday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities library celebrated a milestone decades in the making Thursday evening, complete with birthday cake and gifts. The Rock Island Public Library will celebrate its 150th birthday later on Nov. 25. Thursday’s party kicks off the “Year of the Library,” in the city.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Chilly weather continues

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This morning is colder than yesterday with temperatures falling to the low 20s. Winds will be calming down, and they will be under 10 mph. There will be an increase in clouds, however highs will warm to the mid-30s. Cloudier skies with lows in the mid-20s start Monday morning out, but highs will be near 40! Our next system will move in Tuesday and could bring widespread snow, and for now lighter amounts are favored. The snow will continue into parts of Wednesday. After highs in the mid-30s on Tuesday, they will slowly fall to the low 30s through the rest of the work week.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy