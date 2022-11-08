MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bragging rights were on the line as the Rock Island Public Works Department held its annual Snow Road-eo. “The Snow Road-eo is kind of a warm-up of the upcoming snowing season, and gives drivers an opportunity to kind of start that muscle memory again,” said Luke Vanlandegen, municipal services superintendent. “Get back in the trucks, get the plows on. It’s a part of our training and getting everybody’s morale boosted for the upcoming snow season. We have a serpentine, and that is kind of testing the drivers’ maneuvering through cars. We have some tennis balls that they try to thread that needle so it’s just kind of awareness of the truck. The offset is meant to simulate getting in between parked cars, which is one of the more challenging parts of the course. Then we have some backing up.”

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO