FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball moved past Buffalo 97-82 on Saturday. The Dukes improve to 3-0 on the season. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 22 points while Alonzo Sule added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points while Mezzie Offurum added eleven.
WHSV
JMU volleyball takes down South Alabama in first of two weekend matches
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball moved past South Alabama 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20). JMU improves to 20-4 including an 14-1 mark in Sun Belt play. The Dukes hold the top spot in the Sun Belt East Division with one match left in the regular season. Miette Veldman...
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes crush Old Dominion 37-3, improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison cruised in a 37-3 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon. The Dukes snap a three-game losing streak while Old Dominion drops four in a row. JMU now has a 6-3 record, including a 4-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU outgained Old Dominion...
WHSV
Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles notched a 77-67 win over Albright in their home opener on Friday evening. Bridgewater improves to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Landon Hawes led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds while graduate student Andy Pack added seventeen points. Sophomore Shod Smith had 14 points while Alec Topper added eleven.
WHSV
Dukes looking to flip the script in return to Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes face Old Dominion on Saturday. After winning their first five games as an FBS team, the Dukes have struggled in the middle portion of the season. JMU dropped two games to Sun Belt opponents before coming up short against Louisville.
WHSV
High School Cross Country State Results
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships. To see full results, click here. To see full results, click here.
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Jaidyn McClung
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jaidyn McClung discovered her love of books in seventh grade, when she read The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins. As a senior, McClung is a library assistant, where she promotes an inclusive space for reading at Luray High School. “I’m close with the librarian,”...
WHSV
JMU places seven-thousand flags in the quad to honor veterans
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On veterans day the JMU ROTC, Air Force ROCT, and JMU Valor placed 7,057 American flags on the lawn of the quad. The flags were placed to represent the number of military members who were lost during the global war on terrorism. JMU students were particularly...
WHSV
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV. We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots. “It takes a couple of...
WHSV
Massanutten area Boy Scout troops bring holiday cheer with annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive. Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.
WHSV
Iota Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu raising money for brother in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sigma Nu at James Madison University (JMU) is making a special request to the community. JMU senior and their chapter president, Mason Walczak, was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy. Brothers of the fraternity said this has been...
WHSV
EMU to host 2022 Gala Concert with international artist, Balla Kouyaté
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) annual Music Gala is on Friday. Along with performances from the choir and orchestra, two world-renowned musicians will perform. The theme for this year is truth and light. “The first half of the concert will have a big orchestral work choir...
WHSV
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
WHSV
WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
WHSV
Guitarist brings “Six String Hospital” to Queen City
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new guy on the block is ready to pluck into the music scene. Singer-songwriter Sean Patrick is making a home in Staunton with the Six String Hospital. “My job is to service local musicians, make sure their instruments are performing properly at their desire: that’s setup, customization, and repair. Any type of spec needed for guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, fiddle I will get it right for you,” Patrick said.
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WHSV
Local flight school training pilots for a career in aviation
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Aviation has been around for a long time, and it has trained many pilots over the years. In recent years, it has been dealing with the effects of the nationwide pilot shortage that has disrupted travel and disrupted infrastructure. Having worked at the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
WHSV
Cadets and staff dedicate themselves to honoring Veterans Day
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School’s annual Veterans Day programs honor those who served the U.S. in wartime and peacetime, and cadets, faculty and staff are dedicated to making sure every piece is right. “Taps is a song to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
