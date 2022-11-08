ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles notched a 77-67 win over Albright in their home opener on Friday evening. Bridgewater improves to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Landon Hawes led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds while graduate student Andy Pack added seventeen points. Sophomore Shod Smith had 14 points while Alec Topper added eleven.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Dukes looking to flip the script in return to Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes face Old Dominion on Saturday. After winning their first five games as an FBS team, the Dukes have struggled in the middle portion of the season. JMU dropped two games to Sun Belt opponents before coming up short against Louisville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Jaidyn McClung

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jaidyn McClung discovered her love of books in seventh grade, when she read The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins. As a senior, McClung is a library assistant, where she promotes an inclusive space for reading at Luray High School. “I’m close with the librarian,”...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

JMU places seven-thousand flags in the quad to honor veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On veterans day the JMU ROTC, Air Force ROCT, and JMU Valor placed 7,057 American flags on the lawn of the quad. The flags were placed to represent the number of military members who were lost during the global war on terrorism. JMU students were particularly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Massanutten area Boy Scout troops bring holiday cheer with annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive. Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

Iota Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu raising money for brother in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sigma Nu at James Madison University (JMU) is making a special request to the community. JMU senior and their chapter president, Mason Walczak, was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy. Brothers of the fraternity said this has been...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Guitarist brings “Six String Hospital” to Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new guy on the block is ready to pluck into the music scene. Singer-songwriter Sean Patrick is making a home in Staunton with the Six String Hospital. “My job is to service local musicians, make sure their instruments are performing properly at their desire: that’s setup, customization, and repair. Any type of spec needed for guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, fiddle I will get it right for you,” Patrick said.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Local flight school training pilots for a career in aviation

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Aviation has been around for a long time, and it has trained many pilots over the years. In recent years, it has been dealing with the effects of the nationwide pilot shortage that has disrupted travel and disrupted infrastructure. Having worked at the...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Cadets and staff dedicate themselves to honoring Veterans Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School’s annual Veterans Day programs honor those who served the U.S. in wartime and peacetime, and cadets, faculty and staff are dedicated to making sure every piece is right. “Taps is a song to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
HARRISONBURG, VA

