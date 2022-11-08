HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive. Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.

MASSANUTTEN, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO