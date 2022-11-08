Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
East Bangor remembers local hero
EAST BANGOR, Pa. -- The community of East Bangor comes together to remember a local hero. Leslie Couch was well known in the community, but lost his life in the Vietnam War. Today, his family and childhood friends came together to do something special in his honor. "His personality led...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We want them to put the guns down' - Community gathers outside RHS for call to end violence
READING, Pa. - Community members gathered outside of Reading High School for a call to end violence. It comes eight days after the school went on lockdown when gunfire rang out a few blocks away on the 1200 block of Windsor Street. Organizers, community members, pastors and local leaders gathered...
WGAL
Teenager shot outside student housing in Kutztown
Police say an 18-year-old was shot Saturday morning in Kutztown, Berks County. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. The victim, Diego Velazquez, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 2:14 a.m. The coroner ruled the death a homicide. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Turkey giveaway at Allentown store
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
Tamaqua turns out to support fire victims
TAMAQUA, Pa. — This is how a band called "Hatter" kicked off its benefit for the victims who lost everything in a fire in Tamaqua two weeks ago. Lead singer George Parr saw the blaze from a block away and canceled his band's gig at the Elks Lodge that night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Trio sought in thefts from at least 9 Walmarts
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for three men who they said stole from Walmart. What they said makes the crime different from other retail thefts is the number of stores they allege the suspects hit. The Walmart in Caernarvon Township is one of at...
Police investigate school threat in Montour County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
WGAL
Homicide suspect may be with family in Lebanon, police say
LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide, and they say he may be staying with family in Lebanon. Video above: Suspect photos. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, is wanted for homicide and related charges. Police said he and Marc Lockman, 24, shot a person on Nov. 5 at 5:22 a.m. on the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading.
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
WFMZ-TV Online
Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction
SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
Suspects Sought In String Of 'Organized' Berks Co. Walmart Thefts: Police
Police in Berks county are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a string of highly-organized thefts from the Caernarvon Walmart, authorities say. The first incident took place on July 7, police said, when four people walked into the 100 Crossings Blvd. store and stole two shopping carts filled with merchandise.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat.Image via Chuck Gazillo. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service.
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
