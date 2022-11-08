LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide, and they say he may be staying with family in Lebanon. Video above: Suspect photos. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, is wanted for homicide and related charges. Police said he and Marc Lockman, 24, shot a person on Nov. 5 at 5:22 a.m. on the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading.

