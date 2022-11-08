Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Yale Daily News
Pre-law students lack “clear path” in application journeys
The number of people who applied to law school nation-wide increased by around 13 percent in 2021, making it the biggest surge in applicants since 2002. But at Yale College, pre-law students report feeling somewhat lost in their application journeys. The News spoke with a range of prospective law students who noted — for better or worse — the lack of a clear path for students interested in law school at Yale College.
Yale Daily News
Yale welcomes largest-ever cohort of Eli Whitney students
About 30 of the over 2,000 students Yale accepted in last year’s admissions cycle were applicants to Yale’s Eli Whitney Students Program. The EWSP is a unique offering tailored for non-traditional undergraduates who are at least five years removed from their high school graduation and do not possess a bachelor’s degree. Yale received 309 applicants hoping to enter the EWSP for the 2022-23 school year. With an acceptance rate of 10 percent, 23 of the accepted students decided to matriculate to Yale this fall — the largest group to date.
Yale Daily News
Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
Yale Daily News
YC3 hosts speed-friending event at The Acorn
Yale College Community Care might just help you find your perfect match. An intimate group of four students gathered at the Silliman College Acorn on Wednesday afternoon for “Coffee and Connections,” an event hosted by YC3, a mental health and wellness resource on campus. The event seeks to foster friendships among Yale students.
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Senior night, playoff seeding and Harvard-Yale rivalry: Big weekend ahead for Bulldogs
The Yale women’s volleyball team (19–2, 11–1 Ivy) has a big weekend ahead of them. On Friday, before Yale plays Ivy League third place Dartmouth (16–6, 8–4 Ivy), the team will commemorate Carly Diehl ’25 for surpassing 1500 career assists this season. On Saturday, before the game against Harvard (5–15, 4–8 Ivy), the Bulldogs will honor their graduating players with a senior night celebration. This weekend wraps up their regular season. If Yale wins both games, they will secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Ivy League playoffs.
Yale Daily News
Developer chosen for new affordable housing project at former Strong School site
The City of New Haven has chosen Pennrose Management Company to redevelop the Horace H. Strong School in Fair Haven after 12 years of closure. The site will be converted into 58 affordable housing units and a multi-purpose arts space. On Nov. 2, the city revealed their developer selection, which...
fox61.com
Voting across Connecticut
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Yale Daily News
Trumbull Hosts tea with dancers
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Emily Coates and Brian Seibert – two faculty members from Yale College Theater and Performance Studies – hosted a Trumbull College Tea with dance critic Jennifer Homans. The talk — taking place in Trumbull College’s common room — was about Homans’ new book, “Mr....
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Bulldogs open season at Fordham
In head coach’s Dalila Eshes’ first game coaching the Bulldogs, the women’s basketball team (0–1, 0–0 Ivy) kicked off their season with a game at Fordham University (1–0, 0–0 Patriot). The Bulldogs fielded a starting five of one first year, one sophomore and...
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
Yale Daily News
The Dog
The night the dog died, I was sound asleep tucked away in the corner of my massive room on the third floor of Davenport College. It was a troublesome sleep cluttered with the hope that maybe the dog — old, smelly and blind — would tough out the trouble he got himself into. What that exact trouble was, my mother did not know when she called that evening to tell me. The dog had been punctured deep with something sharp. Perhaps it was a spider of the kinds the Texas kids are terrified of — long, brown and spindly with a knack for hiding in dark places. Or maybe it was the thorns of the ornamental candelabra that sprouted up and towered over the living room like a corroded brass imitation of a grape vine. The dog could not see and was always running headfirst into the ends of tables and the pink plaster of the corridor walls. Perhaps he had run into a prickly situation, of which no one would ever know and he would never tell. Whatever it was that stung, stabbed, or stuck him, it cost him his life.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Hartford homicide rate surges to highest in 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shootings are down in Hartford, but killings are up, something that city officials attribute to arguments quickly escalating to violence. “We are seeing this over and over again, these personal differences, the personal disputes,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and […]
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs feeling the momentum ahead of Princeton game
Entering the final two games of their season, the Bulldogs (6–2, 4–1 Ivy) hope to carry their momentum into their final home game of the year against the undefeated Princeton University (8–0, 5–0 Ivy) on Saturday afternoon. The mission is clear for the Bulldogs. If the...
