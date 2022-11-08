Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
12news.com
Sen. Quezada concedes the race for Arizona's state treasurer to Kimberly Yee
PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R). At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
12news.com
Why hasn't AP called the Arizona governor's race?
WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday's midterm elections, with officials in the state's 15 counties...
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races
About 50 people protested at the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center and extra law enforcement was brought in just in case. Maricopa Officials shoot down rumors about ballot counting process. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said misinformation is out of control regarding...
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
KTAR.com
Democrat Kris Mayes grows lead over GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes grew her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general on Saturday evening. Mayes had about 50.5% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.5% as of 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The Democratic candidate...
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Why some races in Arizona still haven’t been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What’s the delay? Here’s what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
