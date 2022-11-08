ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Why hasn't AP called the Arizona governor's race?

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday's midterm elections, with officials in the state's 15 counties...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE

