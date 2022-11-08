ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Honoring Veterans Day

Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Jorden Nebling went missing in 2020. Her stepmother says her ex-boyfriend is the man now accused of killing his current girlfriend and newborn son.
FOX Carolina

West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
WYFF4.com

Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
FOX Carolina

Elementary school students honor veterans at breakfast

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Even from the car line, it was clear that something celebratory was taking place inside Bell’s Crossing Elementary School. Patriotic banners hung along the breezeway, greeting students and their special guests, as they arrived. “We are glad to have her veterans back in the...
FOX Carolina

GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Salvation Army Family Store closes

The Salvation Army has closed its Black Mountain Family Store, the nonprofit organization announced, Nov. 10. Staffing shortages and high operational expenses were cited as primary factors in the decision, according to a press release regarding the decision to close the thrift store, which opened along U.S. 70 in 2019.
WYFF4.com

Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night. Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton...
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:41 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Highway 276. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim. 2017 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Rock Quarry Road […]
