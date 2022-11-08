Read full article on original website
Melodie Kaltenbaugh
5d ago
We the people who live in the districts chose Map 1. The consultant chose map 1.The on-line survey chose map 1. The in-person meeting chose map 1. BUT the democrats on the council choose the democrats councilman’s map who served on the committee . If this wasn’t blatant gerrymandering, I don’t know would be!
Reply(1)
2
