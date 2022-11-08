ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Nets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022

The Brooklyn Nets continue their Southern California swing as they face off with the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Nets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nets took down the Los Angeles Clippers 110-95 on Saturday night. Kevin Durant...
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

‘Zero culture’: Tyrese Haliburton savagely disses Kings with ‘honest’ assessment

The Sacramento Kings’ trade of Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers continues to confound fans months after it went down. Everyone expected the budding guard to be an integral part of their future, which made the trade shocking. However, it seems like the trade worked out well for Haliburton, who is currently flourishing in Indy. […] The post ‘Zero culture’: Tyrese Haliburton savagely disses Kings with ‘honest’ assessment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic spills on simple secret that fueled monster 42-point eruption vs. Blazers

Luka Doncic deserves to get some major rest after pulling out all the stops against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Dallas Mavericks star poured in 42 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in what turned into a solid win over an early-season West powerhouse. It was a welcome sight for Mavs fans after […] The post Luka Doncic spills on simple secret that fueled monster 42-point eruption vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Jazz?

The day after a big home win, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action. They’ll take to the Wells Fargo Center court on Sunday against the Utah Jazz following a big win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz have dominated to start the season, so the Sixers will need to come ready to play. However, […] The post Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy