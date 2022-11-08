Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving
MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
‘Just numb’: North Portland family heartbroken after losing daughter in shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shirlene Beaver turned 35 years old less than a week before her life was cut short. Portland police said she was shot and killed last Wednesday before 8:30 p.m. in Northeast Portland. A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. “I think we all...
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
Homicide investigation underway after Oregon man found dead in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 33-year-old man was recently discovered in a parking garage. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11:25 p.m., North Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lloyd Center to perform a welfare check, police said. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a deceased male.
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of...
Do you think Salem is suitable for keeping Siberian Huskies?
I do love huskies very much and I spend a lot of time watching the videos about it in TikTok everyday. So I plan to keep a dog. Is Salem friendly to our pets? Are they allowed to enter the shop, restaurants or other public places?
Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
D.B. Cooper investigator reveals new evidence and possible suspect in 1971 skyjacking case
The 51st anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking at Portland International Airport is two weeks away and an amateur D.B. Cooper investigator has revealed new leads in the case.
It’s freezin’ season: How you can protect your home this winter
"Your insurance policy obligates your insurer to pay for damage to your home or business from wind, theft, fire and other hazards – but most policies also have exclusions for damage that could have been avoided by routine maintenance," Brine said.
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
Police: Monmouth woman, 62, found dead under suspicious circumstances
The Monmouth Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was found dead under what they called suspicious circumstances Wednesday evening.
Teen girl severely injured in shooting near elementary school in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood of Northeast Portland and she is expected to recover. The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon near Northeast 80th Avenue and Couch Street, in an area where it's more common to hear the sound of children playing at nearby Vestal Elementary School.
