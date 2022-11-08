ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Related
kptv.com

62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving

MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
MONMOUTH, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR
truecrimedaily

Homicide investigation underway after Oregon man found dead in parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 33-year-old man was recently discovered in a parking garage. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11:25 p.m., North Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lloyd Center to perform a welfare check, police said. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a deceased male.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
SALEM, OR

