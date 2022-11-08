PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO