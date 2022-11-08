SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO