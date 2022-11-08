Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Week 10: Saints vs. Steelers Live Game Thread
The Saints (3-6) look to get back into the division race, but they're going to have to knock off the Steelers (2-6) on the road and have things go much better for them than they did against the Ravens in prime time. New Orleans has a good opportunity, and they'll simply have to take care of business before worrying about everything else. Keep up with all the action from Acrisure Stadium with our Week 10 game thread.
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
Falcons Facing Critical Stretch, QB Questions After Mini-Bye Week Break
The Atlanta Falcons held a 4-4 record entering last Sunday, good enough for sole possession of first place in the NFC South. One week later, the Falcons are 4-6 and a full game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division after close losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.
Vikings vs. Bills Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10
It's almost time for football. The 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills are all set for action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This is a huge matchup between two of the six teams in the NFL with two or fewer losses this season. Both the Vikings and Bills come into this game looking to prove themselves against another top-tier team in the league.
Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of moves prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints, and are now changing their starting lineup for Week 10. Before gameday, the Steelers activated T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee from Injured Reserve and placed Chris Boswell and William Jackson on IR. They also ruled Minkah Fitzpatrick out with an appendix injury.
Houston Texans Update: Brandin Cooks Among 3 Key Actives at Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Houston Texans got some reinforcements Sunday against the New York Giants. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, as expected, is active after missing the Philadephia Eagles game for personal reasons after voicing his displeasure at not being traded at the NFL deadline. He was replaced as team captain by two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Live In-Game Updates: Texans Take on Giants In Big Apple Battle
The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans rank last in the league in run defense (181.6 yards per game), 19th in passing defense (217.5), and 30th overall. That could get worse against a Giants team who rushes for 161.5 yards per game, good enough for fifth in the league.
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Breaking Down the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Inactive Info
Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater indeed will be inactive for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, but wide receiver Trent Sherfield will be in uniform after being added to the injury report Sunday morning. And the Dolphins will have available their two tackles listed as...
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Bears
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions (2-6) will take on the Chicago Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field, and attempt to capture their first road win of the season. If the Lions win the Week 10 NFC North divisional contest, it'll mark the first road victory of the Dan Campbell era. Without...
Giants vs. Texans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are 6-2 coming out of their bye week. Nobody expected this team to be in this position before the season started. Despite some glaring flaws, the Giants are among the top teams in the NFC and are fighting for their first playoff berth in six years.
Drafts Helped Cowboys Shoot Past Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are like a couple bullet trains racing in opposite directions. The Packers have lost five consecutive games to fall to 3-6. A team that’s used to playing critical games in November and December to make a push for January, their playoff hopes practically died on the first Sunday of November with a loss to the woeful Detroit Lions.
Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.
MNF: Commanders and Eagles Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Washington Commanders (4-5) head to Philadelphia to face the undefeated Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and will be looking to continue their perfect start while the Commanders will be the visiting road dogs looking to pull off an upset. The Commanders had won three in a row before losing at home to the Vikings last week.
Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot
NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
