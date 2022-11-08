ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Addresses Minor Setbacks Ahead of Jazz Matchup

After missing three-straight matchups due to a case of the flu, Joel Embiid returned to the floor on Monday night to face the Phoenix Suns. After the matchup, the All-Star big man mentioned that getting back to one hundred percent would be a work in progress. Following a two-game stretch...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic

It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Injury Report As Resurgent Nets Meet Slumping Lakers

Your 2-10 Los Angeles Lakers will once again most likely be missing their best player for the second straight game, as they square off against All-NBA forward Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets tonight. The Lakers at least have the edge in time off, as the Nets' newfound defensive power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Hawks: How Tyrese Maxey Bounced Back After Struggling

A rough three-game stretch in matchups against the Knicks, Suns, and the Hawks didn’t allow Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to lose his confidence. Shooting just 30 percent from the field while hitting on only 26 percent of his seven three-point attempts per game, Maxey wasn’t nearly as efficient as he was when the third-year guard started the season playing alongside James Harden.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Max Strus Proving He Is A Capable Replacement When Needed

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed. With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?

On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Discusses Doc Rivers’ Critical Decision vs. Hawks

It was clear from the start of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that the Philadelphia 76ers would have a tough outing. As Philadelphia shot just 35 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter of action, they trailed by double-digits as early as the second quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Gonzaga women’s basketball star Jessie Loera joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

On this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Stephanie Hawk-Freeman talks with former Bulldogs star Jessie Loera about her life playing professional basketball oversees. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or YouTube. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered...
SPOKANE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detroit vs. Everybody: 82 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bears

The Detroit Lions are 2.5-point road underdogs to the Chicago Bears. Chicago defeated Detroit in both contests last season, including a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. In their last meeting, kicker Cairo Santos sent Lions fans home upset, as he kicked a game-winning field goal to secure a...
DETROIT, MI
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas high schools now have the most active NFL players

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for many things, from cowboys to delicious BBQ, but at the top of the list for most Texans is high school football. Almost every Texan was raised in a community with a high school football team that was the town’s hot spot on Friday nights. Texas football is […]
TEXAS STATE

