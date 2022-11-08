Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one
You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
Warriors And Kings Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double
Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Washington score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 6 Oregon is locked in a tight game with No. 25 Washington entering the fourth quarter as the Ducks lead 31-27 in the critical Pac-12 showdown that carries College Football Playoff implications. A loss would not only hamper Oregon's chances in the Pac-12 title race but it would essentially end its CFP hopes under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Thursday
Nurkic (thigh) will miss Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans. Thursday will mark Nurkic's second straight absence due to right adductor soreness, which will allow for Drew Eubanks to enter the starting lineup again. Eubanks recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes in his start Wednesday.
Notre Dame Climbs To No. 18 In Associated Press Poll
Notre Dame climbed up two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Poll
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Sets physical tone
Schenn recorded an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Schenn set up Ivan Barbashev on the game-tying goal in the second period. Over the last four games, Schenn has a goal and two helpers. The 31-year-old has been one of the Blues' more consistent producers so far with 12 points, 16 shots on net, 32 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 13 contests. His physical style seems to be a good fit on the third line after he struggled in a top-six role to begin the campaign.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
