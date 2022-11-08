Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
All Three NCIS Shows to Crossover in NCISverse Event
All three of CBS's NCIS shows, which make up the NCISverse, will crossover for the first time in a new event starting in January. The original NCIS launched in 2003 and began its 20th season in September. Since then, it's been joined by NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles. NCIS has become one of the biggest franchises at CBS, amassing over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed when you also include NCIS: New Orleans. The newly-dubbed NCISverse will continue to grow with the addition of the three-hour crossover event that will be available on CBS and to stream on Paramount+.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
ComicBook
Richard Eustis, Head of the Class Creator, Dies at 86
Primetime Emmy-winning writer Richard Eustis, best known for co-creating the sitcom Head of the Class, has passed away. Variety reports that the scribe died last month on Sunday, October 30th in Thousand Oaks, California. In addition to co-creating the hit sitcom, Eustis worked as a writer on other notable TV shows including Scrubs, Eye to Eye, and The Dean Martin Show. He is survived by his wife, Tiana, sons John and Ronald, and daughter Madeleine. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this time.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Crowd Boos Michael Che's Weekend Update, but Fans Love It
Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, giving fans another instance of "Weekend Update," the lone constant on the ever-changing sketch comedy. Already in hot water due to the controversial hiring of Dave Chappelle as host, a few of Michael Che's jokes drew audible groans and boos from the live audience at 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Even so, it looks like most SNL watchers online loved the bit, particularly the introduction of a new mini-segment from newcomer Sarah Sherman.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update
Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
Does Dave Chappelle Find Anything Funnier Than Being Canceled?
Dave Chappelle’s comedy has always walked a practiced knife-edge; he’s one of America’s most successful and discussed stand-up comedians because he can suck the air out of the room in a second and fill it back up just as quickly. He can have his audience whispering “Did he just say that?” but will then undercut his own provocation with an impish grin. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live three times since 2016, and each time was right after an election, seemingly on producer Lorne Michaels’s assumption that only Chappelle has the daring to really get into America’s political divides live on television. But this time, Chappelle came out roaring on an even more tabloid-y topic: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and the wave of Black celebrity anti-Semitism cresting around the country.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Final Poster Ahead of Finale
Attack on Titan has kept a low profile for the last few months, but it won't be long until the series returns to television. After all, Studio MAPPA has one last outing in store for the anime, and it promises to bring the whole story to an end. After all this time, Eren's journey is ready to close, and we've been given our first poster for season four's final half to celebrate.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
ComicBook
Transformers: EarthSpark Producers Reveal What Sets Their Paramount+ Show Apart From The Franchise (Exclusive)
The autobots are transforming and rolling out onto Paramount+. The latest iteration of Optimus Prime and company comes in the form of Transformers: EarthSpark, an animated adventure that brings both an old and new generation of Transformers to the streaming screen. Unlike recent live-action adaptations, this series utilizes its A-List Transformers in more of a legacy role, as lesser-known characters like Elita-One are brought to the forefront. Beyond that, the series introduces two brand new Terran bots in the form of Twitch and Thrash, a duo created specifically for EarthSpark.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Episode 19 Poster Released
Spy x Family has made quite the name for itself since the series hit TV earlier this year. At the start of 2022, the world was introduced to the Forger Family, and it did not take long for Anya to become an icon of the people. Now, season one is carrying on with its last few episodes through the new year, and we have been given a first look at episode 19.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Comments / 0