$2.04 billion winning Powerball numbers drawn after technical issue causes delay

The winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a technical issue delayed results for hours, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

Here are the latest updates:

Issue with lottery sales system in Minnesota caused delay, officials say

Update 12:55 p.m. EST Nov. 8: Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said an issue with the state’s sales verification system caused a processing delay that apparently pushed back Monday night’s expected Powerball drawing.

Officials said the issue occurred “after unprecedented lottery interest” on Monday.

“The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted security and accurately,” Minnesota Lottery officials said in a press release. “At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

In a statement early Tuesday, officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association said the expected 10:59 p.m. Powerball drawing was delayed on Monday because one of the participating lotteries had yet to finish processing its sales and play data.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected,” officials said. “Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.”

Powerball jackpot rises

Update 9:50 a.m. EST Nov. 8: The estimated Powerball jackpot rose to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning, according to The Associated Press.

On Monday night, the jackpot was reported at $1.9 billion. It rose following updated calculations, the AP reported.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone won the jackpot.

– Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball numbers drawn after delay

Update 9:40 a.m. EST Nov. 8: After an hourslong delay, officials drew the winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

Officials with the California Lottery said the drawing happened around 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The draw was expected at 10:59 p.m. Monday.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

– Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Delay continues; drawing results likely won’t be known until Tuesday morning

Update 3:03 a.m. EST Nov. 8: Monday’s Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion remains delayed, and officials likely won’t know the winning numbers until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement overnight.

“The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, remains delayed. Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the statement read.

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win.

“Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning. Players should hold onto their tickets.”

– Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Drawing delayed due to technical issue

Original report: Monday’s Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion has been delayed due to a technical issue.

Just after 11 p.m. EST, the California Lottery tweeted and confirmed that the drawing for Monday night had been delayed due to “a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the security protocols.”

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available,” California Lottery tweeted.

The Powerball drawing rose to $1.9 billion over the weekend after there was no grand prize winner in Saturday night’s drawing, according to CBS News.

If someone wins the $1.9 billion jackpot, they have the option to take the money through an annuity paid over 29 years. The lump-sum option would be $929.1 million, according to the California Lottery website.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $206.9 million, lottery officials said. Since then, there have been a record-tying 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball allows the grand prize winner to decide how he or she wants to get the money — either by choosing an annuity or a lump sum. According to lottery officials, most winners opt for the lump sum or the “cash option.”

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

No timeframe has been released on when the Powerball numbers are expected to be drawn.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group