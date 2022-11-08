Read full article on original website
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
Warriors And Kings Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic put forth one of their best defensive performances of the season on Wednesday night. After struggling to limit teams on the perimeter, the Magic held the Dallas Mavericks to 26.2 percent shooting from 3-point range. They also blanketed Luka Doncic, who had one of the worst shooting outings of his career, and in the process became the first team this season to prevent him from eclipsing the 30-point plateau. Those elements were all key factors in Orlando earning an impressive 94-87 home victory over Dallas.
NBA
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (5-6) wrap up a four-game homestand on Saturday night, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (7-6) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After winning four of five, Indiana looked poise to get over .500 for the first time this season on...
NBA
Trail Blazers Seek 5-1 Road Trip With Final Game At Dallas
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-3) at DALLAS MAVERICKS (6-5) Nov. 12, 2022 — American Airlines Center — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Dallas will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Dallas on Nov. 12. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22...
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pistons 108
The shorthanded Celtics had their hands full Saturday night against a young Pistons team eager for payback after suffering a loss at TD Garden just three nights prior. However, Boston was able to fight its way out of trouble thanks to a 3-point flurry to close out the third quarter, which paved the way for its sixth straight win.
NBA
Nuggets Meet Bulls for Non-Conference Matchup
The Nuggets are coming off Friday's 131-112 loss in Boston. After trailing by 18 points in the first half, Denver rallied to within 87-85 in the third quarter but faded down the stretch after Nikola Jokic (29 points, eight rebounds) fought foul trouble early in the game. "We can't wait...
NBA
Cade Cunningham to miss 4 games with left shin soreness
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game against Boston, as well as at least the next three games, the team announced Saturday. Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week, according to the team. “We’re being cautious,” Dwane Casey said during his...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?
All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
NBA
How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym
Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: How Will Hardy got the Jazz to buy in
The Jazz’s style takes after their head coach - Will Hardy. The former Gregg Popovich assistant has established a culture that knows what it needs to do to win. JP explained what’s behind the coach’s success this season. “We have to be a very hard playing, aggressive,...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Herb Jones providing offensive boost in recent stretch
He’s definitely known much more for his “Not On Herb” defensive prowess and the other contributions he makes to the New Orleans Pelicans, but lately second-year wing Herb Jones has been a consistent point producer, reaching double digits in scoring for four consecutive games. That’s tied for the second-longest such streak he’s registered as a pro (Jones did it seven straight games from Jan. 6-20 in his rookie season). The University of Alabama product is averaging 15.5 points during the four-game span, while shooting 55 percent (22/40) from the field.
NBA
JT Carries Shorthanded C’s Past Pistons on 2nd Night of B2B
If you need to see an example of why Jayson Tatum should be at the forefront of the never-too-early MVP conversation, then look no further than his performance from Saturday night. The Boston Celtics flew to Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back without three of their starters –...
NBA
Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return
LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
NBA
76ers Host Jazz, Seeking Perfect Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 14/82
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) - and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly. Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
NBA
What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?
Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash
While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
NBA
Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
