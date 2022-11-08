Read full article on original website
Crypto Compliance Can Be Easier Than Regulatory Clarity
When it comes to selling compliance services in the blockchain business, the two most difficult tasks are educating clients from financial institutions about what it is and then convincing them that for all the claims of crypto’s anonymity, it is easier than it sounds. That’s a big part of...
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
UK Borrowers Due Millions as Lenders Fail to Meet FCA Expectations
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
Sezzle Partners With Sensepass on Tap-to-Pay Offering
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle has launched a partnership with Sensepass, maker of “The Wallet of Wallets,” to tap into continued consumer interest in contactless payments. Through the partnership, shoppers can make payments via the Sensepass hub, which accepts card payments, platforms like Venmo and Coinbase,...
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
Mastercard Supports Digital Transformation in Egypt
Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Q3 Mobile Orders Booked 15% of Non-Grocery Sales and Nearly 10% of Groceries
Mobile commerce looks to be sailing against the wind, so to speak, as new research finds the drop-offs in other digital shopping methods have not been seen in the mobile commerce niche, which continues to grow and add digital share. The PYMNTS study, “Digital Economy Payments: November 2022 U.S. Edition...
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
FTX Blowup May Force Banks and VC to Retreat from Crypto Plans
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
Wheel to Acquire GoodRX Care’s Back-End Virtual Tech
HealthTech company Wheel is to acquire the back-end virtual care technology of GoodRX Care to strengthen Wheel’s virtual-first care platform and accelerate its expansion into new markets. Wheel will acquire GoodRX Care’s clinician-centric electronic medical records (EMR), clinical management tools, patient experience software and other back-end virtual care technology,...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option
Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
