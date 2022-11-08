ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub

For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Sporting News

When does the Premier League restart after World Cup? All the fixtures for Boxing Day return of EPL

One downside of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the fact club football around the world will have to come to a halt. Since the tournament is being played for the first time in the November-December window — later in the year than the usual June-July window due to the heat in the Middle East — top-tier club competitions have been forced to take mid-season breaks.
Sporting News

'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online

While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...

