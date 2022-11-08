Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Breaking down Brazil's World Cup squad: From Neymar to Thiago Silva, every player who is going to Qatar 2022
It's just not a World Cup without Brazil and the South American giants look poised for another big tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will go into the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team and chasing a record sixth title. Brazil have won seven straight games ahead of their arrival...
Sporting News
Who is Australia's World Cup coach Graham Arnold? Contract, Socceroos record, style, clubs managed and trophies
After watching from the stands in Russia four years ago, Graham Arnold will lead Australia from the dugout at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 59-year-old has been Socceroos coach since late 2018 and previously also coached them at the 2007 Asian Cup. After a mixed qualifying campaign...
Sporting News
Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub
For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Sporting News
Australia World Cup history: Record, last appearance, best finish for Socceroos at FIFA tournament
Australia secured one of the last places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Peru on penalties in an intercontinental playoff. The Socceroos have now qualfied for every World Cup since 2006 and have become a regular fixture in the FIFA tournament. Officially part of the Asian...
Sporting News
When does the Premier League restart after World Cup? All the fixtures for Boxing Day return of EPL
One downside of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the fact club football around the world will have to come to a halt. Since the tournament is being played for the first time in the November-December window — later in the year than the usual June-July window due to the heat in the Middle East — top-tier club competitions have been forced to take mid-season breaks.
Sporting News
Barbarians vs. All Blacks XV: Live stream, TV channel, lineups and score prediction for rugby union Test
Rugby Union comes to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the star-studded Barbarians take on a team of All Blacks bolters, all of whom are hoping to be amongst the runners and riders in New Zealand's squad ahead of next year's World Cup. While the Baa-Baas are yet to...
Sporting News
'Cheap and nasty' - The World Cup final complaint being made online
While the general response to the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland has been overwhelmingly positive, there’s one element of the event that has exorcised even seasoned journalists. England’s Test-record 30-match winning run came to an abrupt end after the Red Roses were beaten 34-31 by New Zealand in...
Sporting News
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 live: Highlights and analysis as Russell starts from pole in Sao Paulo
After dramatically struggling at the start of the season, Mercedes finally have their best chance of winning a race during the 2022 campaign as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton lock out the front row for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Saturday's sprint race saw Russell take his first victory of any...
Sporting News
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Comments / 0