Daily Voice

Former Yale Head Coach From Madison Sentenced In College Admissions Case

A former Yale University women's soccer coach was sentenced for accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of students to Yale as purported athletic recruits. New Haven County resident Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, age 54, of Madison, was sentenced to five months in prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus

On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

YC3 hosts speed-friending event at The Acorn

Yale College Community Care might just help you find your perfect match. An intimate group of four students gathered at the Silliman College Acorn on Wednesday afternoon for “Coffee and Connections,” an event hosted by YC3, a mental health and wellness resource on campus. The event seeks to foster friendships among Yale students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote

Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem

Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers’ markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers’ Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation

As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
WTNH

Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

