These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Derby official’s role in Jan. 6 riots questioned
Derby's mayor dismissed news that alder Gino DiGiovanni Jr. entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but a nonpartisan group called it problematic.
Former Yale Head Coach From Madison Sentenced In College Admissions Case
A former Yale University women's soccer coach was sentenced for accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of students to Yale as purported athletic recruits. New Haven County resident Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, age 54, of Madison, was sentenced to five months in prison and one year of supervised release on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Yale Daily News
Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Yale Daily News
YC3 hosts speed-friending event at The Acorn
Yale College Community Care might just help you find your perfect match. An intimate group of four students gathered at the Silliman College Acorn on Wednesday afternoon for “Coffee and Connections,” an event hosted by YC3, a mental health and wellness resource on campus. The event seeks to foster friendships among Yale students.
sheltonherald.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
NHPR
A Connecticut nonprofit offers scholarships to high schoolers to learn high tech skills
Local high school students who are interested in learning how to code will get a chance through District Arts and Education, a New Haven-based nonprofit organization that provides immersive tech programs. The organization announced that they have 20 full $10,600 scholarships for under-represented students for their 12-month programs in New...
onlyinbridgeport.com
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
Results for 5th Congressional District not official yet
Connecticut's 5th Congressional District has not been called yet.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Yale Daily News
Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem
Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers’ markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers’ Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Yale Daily News
Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation
As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Bridgeport gets new police chief after controversy that last leader rigged exam to get job
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s biggest city will soon have a new top cop. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced on Thursday that Roderick Porter will be the department’s next police chief. “I just want to say how thankful I am for this opportunity and how aware I am of the importance of this opportunity,” Porter […]
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
