Read full article on original website
Related
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
Fox News Stars Squabble Over How Much Trump’s to Blame for Midterms
Three Fox News stars on Sunday publicly squabbled over whether former President Donald Trump or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is to blame for the Republican Party’s midterm elections flop—a preview of the divisions taking hold within the GOP and the cable-news outlet that often acts as its de facto communications arm.While many Republicans have blamed Trump for the midterms underperformance, the former president and his allies have taken to blaming McConnell and party leadership for the failure to generate a so-called “red wave” election sweep.Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Sunday morning tore into the notion that McConnell is...
Cortez Masto after Senate win: ‘Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us’
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told supporters on Sunday that “Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us” after winning her reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt and cementing Democrats’ majority in the Senate a second time. Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race against Laxalt on Saturday, becoming the last senator needed to…
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Elon Musk tells Democratic senator his Twitter account sounds like a 'parody'
Elon Musk tells Democratic Sen. Ed Markey his Twitter account seems like a "parody" after demanding to know how a Washington Post reporter impersonated him.
A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise
“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up
While the federal government has sent strong signals to consumers and the auto industry, it will be up to state and local governments to help make ubiquitous electric vehicle charging a reality.
Disgraced FTX founder knocks down rumor he fled to Argentina in text message: ‘Nope’
The intrigue surrounding FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s location is notable given how open and accessible he was before.
Erdogan says Istanbul 'attack' blast kills six
An explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens in what Turkey's president said bore the signs of a "terror" attack. "It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there," Erdogan told a press conference.
Comments / 0