These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
fox61.com
Voting across Connecticut
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Yale Daily News
Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation
As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
fox61.com
Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski casts vote in Madison
It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Yale Daily News
Cityseed promotes a new local food ecosystem
Last year, Cityseed generated a record $1.58 million for the farmers, chefs and incubes who are helping the non-profit develop a more equitable local food system. Cityseed, founded through a collaboration between New Haven residents, city hall and local farmers, is one of the largest farmers’ markets in Connecticut. Since its inception in 2004, Cityseed has grown into an ecosystem of services — the Cityseed Farmers’ Market, Sanctuary Kitchen and Incubates — all working together to make sustainable agriculture and food-related work more accessible.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
newbritainindependent.com
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting
Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
Winner still not declared between Republican Marc Molinaro, Democrat Josh Riley in closely watched NY-19 race
No winner was declared in the race between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley.
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Hartford homicide rate surges to highest in 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shootings are down in Hartford, but killings are up, something that city officials attribute to arguments quickly escalating to violence. “We are seeing this over and over again, these personal differences, the personal disputes,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and […]
Yale Daily News
Pre-law students lack “clear path” in application journeys
The number of people who applied to law school nation-wide increased by around 13 percent in 2021, making it the biggest surge in applicants since 2002. But at Yale College, pre-law students report feeling somewhat lost in their application journeys. The News spoke with a range of prospective law students who noted — for better or worse — the lack of a clear path for students interested in law school at Yale College.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Yale Daily News
Yalies queue up for bivalent boosters on Cross Campus
On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
