On Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, pop-up clinics for students to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots drew long lines outside of Sterling Memorial Library on Cross Campus. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clinics were designed to help students comply with the University’s requirement that students obtain a bivalent booster shot by the start of the spring semester unless approved for a medical or religious exemption. The new vaccines, designed to protect against the possibility of a winter wave, received FDA approval in August. The CDC recommends the shot for anyone over the age of five who last received a COVID-19 vaccine two months ago or more. Per the New York Times, less than 9 percent of those who are fully vaccinated — one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna — have received a bivalent booster.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO