walls102.com
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announces Veterans’ Grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced the fourth quarter Veterans’ Grant Recipients awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including job training, housing assistance, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket. Goodwill Industries of Central, IL was awarded $30,000 to support the Veterans Employment Program and the Central Illinois Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event. Midwest Veterans Closet was awarded $97,684 to provide a one-stop shopping experience without cost for homeless veterans and those at risk. They proudly bill themselves as, “a super spreader of food, goods, and dignity for our military heroes.”
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
More than 1.5 million Illinois residents have received Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use in September, with about 160,000 doses administered in the last week. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, the IDPH is strongly urging everyone to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.
