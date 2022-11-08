ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1.5 million Illinois residents have received Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use in September, with about 160,000 doses administered in the last week. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, the IDPH is strongly urging everyone to fully protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure they are up-to-date with a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot before gathering with family and friends.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
MADISON, IL
Tips to prevent frozen or burst pipes this season

STREATOR – Frigid weather is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and knowing the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
ILLINOIS STATE
Swap Shop 11/11/22

CHRISTMAS SALE Saturday, November 19 from 8 am to 1 pm, at United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street, Plano, IL. Snowmen, Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, dishes, tins, stocking hangers, nativity sets, outdoor decorations, wrapping supplies, and much more. All items are on a donation basis unless marked.
PLANO, IL
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

