OSU football: Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Anthony Gould
OSU football: Beavers roll to 38-10 win over California. A dominant performance by the Oregon State defense led the Beavers to a 38-10 victory over California on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Upset Loss
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are officially out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, their most-hated rival knocked them out of the mix. The Washington Huskies have upset the Ducks of Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium this Saturday night. UW quarterback Michael...
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs
South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
High school football capsules (Nov. 11)
Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
Hundreds of volunteers to use Genki Balls to clean up Oahu's Ala Wai
Japanese tourists will help clean up the Ala Wai using Genki Balls. It's all a part of an effort to have visitors make the islands better during their stay. Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal. Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019,...
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus
After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
Linn County sheriff: I won’t enforce part of Measure 114
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said the sheriff’s office will not enforce magazine capacity limits narrowly approved by Oregon voters Nov. 8, despite Measure 114 requiring it. “This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims and public safety,” she said in an agency Facebook post. In an...
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
2 arrested after 83 pounds of suspected cocaine found in LinnCo traffic stop
An Oregon State Police Senior Trooper is being credited with a suspected cocaine bust, with assistance from his K-9 unit companion.
