Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor
Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
Daily Delivery: Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats hammer Baylor with complementary football
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State rolls to a 31-3 victory at Baylor by putting on a spectacular display of how offense, defense and special teams can perform complementary football. For Fitz, it reminded how his father, a former football coach, told him how the game should be played.
Reactions after Kansas State's 31-3 win at Baylor
Complete and utter destruction. A battle for second place ended up being a flex of a team fully-equipped like a nation with an army, navy and air force going against some rebels with a few handguns. A Baylor team that was riding a three=game win steak got taken apart. Stripped...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
