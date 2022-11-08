Read full article on original website
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats’ direction. CNN projected late Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was elected in 2020 to fill the...
Democratic gubernatorial winners in swing states have message for national party
Two Democrats who won gubernatorial races in the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania delivered similar messages to their national party on Sunday, saying their keen focus on kitchen table issues helped them secure their wins. “I can tell you we stayed focused on the fundamentals, right, whether it’s fixing...
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker’s character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled “Shown Us” from Georgia...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada
The race between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto was called Saturday evening, deciding the fate of Senate control for the next two years.
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
‘A whole new world’: Georgia debuts all-terrain wheelchairs at its state parks
Wheelchair users will now be able to explore Georgia’s state parks with free all-terrain wheelchairs. The new fleet of wheelchairs are part of a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation, launched by Aimee Copeland, a social worker who in 2012 lost her both of her hands, one foot and most of one leg due to a rare bacterial, flesh-eating infection. The organization works to improve accessibility for disabled people, particularly through outdoor recreation.
