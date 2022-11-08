Read full article on original website
Redesigned 2023 Honda Accord Revealed As Chevy Malibu Rival
Honda has revealed the redesigned 2023 Honda Accord mid-size sedan, which will continue to serve as a rival to the Chevy Malibu. This all-new, 11th-generation Accord is longer and sleeker than the prior generation, with larger proportions and a wider stance. These exterior updates and changes reflect Honda’s new design direction with a low horizontal beltline and broader front end.
Buick Envision Sales Place Second In Segment During Q3 2022
ENVISION -34.54% 7,307 11,162 -51.01% 18,208 37,164. In Canada, Buick Envision deliveries totaled 1,601 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 9 percent compared to 1,758 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Envision sales decreased about 18 percent to 2,941 units. MODEL...
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
Chevy Blazer Sales Up 63 Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Blazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 17,511 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 67 percent compared to 10,484 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
Upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin MPV To Get Major Refresh
General Motors is preparing an updated portfolio of vehicles manufactured in Brazil, and its product plan is said to include a major refresh for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin, which is Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV marketed in South America. According to UOL, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Spin will get an...
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
For November 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500HD and 3500HD configurations. No other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives. GMC Sierra HD discount offers during November 2022...
Cadillac Lyriq Sport vs. Luxury Trim Design Comparison
On Tuesday, November 8th, GM Authority exclusively reported on the world debut of the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, following our exclusive spy shots of the new EV variant undergoing testing in Michigan. And now, we’re bringing a design comparison between the new sporty trim and the Lyriq’s introductory Luxury trim level.
Buick Envista Would Get Avenir Trim Level In North America
Just last month, GM Authority exclusively reported that the Buick Envista was under consideration for the North American market. Now, we have further exclusive information to share, this time regarding a possible Buick Envista Avenir trim level. According to sources close to the matter, GM will offer an up-level Avenir...
Here’s When The 2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Will Be Available
The official 2023 Chevy Colorado online configurator will soon go live on Chevy’s website, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to spec a Colorado to their liking. The configurator is expected to be available on December 15th 2022. With...
LS7-Powered Chevy Camaro Drag Races LS-Swapped Nissan 240SX: Video
The “LS-swap all the things” meme is particularly relevant in drifting, where the V8’s meaty torque curve and bulletproof reliability have proven invaluable to countless teams and competitors. Now, we’re watching as two LS-powered drift machines go head-to-head in a drag race between an LS7-powered Chevy Camaro and turbo LS-swapped Nissan 240SX with the following video.
2021 Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Noncompliant Daytime Running Lights
GM has issued a recall for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV over noncompliant daytime running lights, otherwise known as DRLs. The problem: GM has determined that certain units of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV do not conform to the Federal / Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (F/CMVSS) No. 108, “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Essentially, the DRLs remain on when the headlamps are turned on.
Chevy Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index
Chevy ranked well among mass market brands in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study, securing a fourth-place finish ahead of GMC and behind Subaru. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study was fielded between July and September of 2022, and examines buyer satisfaction based on survey responses collected from 36,879 buyers. Respondents purchased or leased a new vehicle between March and May of this year.
1984 Chevy Corvette Coupe Bound For Kansas City Mecum Sale
Introduced in March of 1983, the 1984 Chevy Corvette was the first year of the new fourth generation. The Corvette received a clean-sheet redesign with a lower center of gravity, better ground clearance, lower overall height, and better front-to-rear weight distribution. The windshield was radically raked at 64 degrees, and the rear hatch glass was the largest compound glass ever installed in an American car.
Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept Shown As Potential Silverado ZR2 Bison Rival
Since the COVID-19 pandemic boarded up many Americans for a number of months (or longer), overlanding and off-roading in general appear to be seeing even more interest than before. In an attempt to not miss out on the trend, GM’s long-standing, Toyota, revealed a Tundra Trailhunter Concept at SEMA 2022, teasing a potential new line of off-roading trucks and SUVs.
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
The Best New Platinum Watches for Men
GM Benchmarking Porsche Taycan
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s all-electric four-door sedan, which was spotted in the vicinity of GM’s Milford Proving Ground. Offered as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple body styles and configurations, including the Taycan Sedan,...
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Up 47 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 47 percent to 28,154 units in October 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales totaled 4 units. Chevrolet Camaro...
Here Are The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Towing Capacities
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is the fifth model year of the latest fifth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Among these changes is updated towing figures, and now, GM Authority is breaking down Sierra 1500 towing capacities.
2023 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban Get Expanded Super Cruise Hands-Free Coverage
GM has recently announced the expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving coverage, and select Chevy Tahoe and Suburban units are amongst the first to receive this update. In a representation of GM’s commitment to improve its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO Code UKL) accessibility has been...
