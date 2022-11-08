Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays on Highway 44 near Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 6:10 PM:. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said all collisions that occurred near the Park Marina Offramp, off of eastbound Highway 44, appear to all have minor injuries to no injuries. Additionally, they said the road will be open to traffic shortly.
KTVL
All southbound lanes on I5 closed south of Grants Pass due to jackknifed commercial truck
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATE @ 9:10 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the fast lane of traffic south of Grants Pass after crews were able to pull the trailers to the side. ODOT said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution as emergency crews remain on...
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
actionnewsnow.com
All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
krcrtv.com
Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire
WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KTVL
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) says a rollover crash that left one person hospitalized caused minor traffic delays along Redwood Highway Wednesday morning. Officials say the accident happened near milepost 15 around 5:30 a.m. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. An off-duty...
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
Community still looking for answers in violent 2011 murder of David Grubbs on Ashland, Oregon bike path
The 23-year-old was on his way home from work when he was brutally murdered. 11 years later, the case remains open and active.
krcrtv.com
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
krcrtv.com
How to donate to Humboldt Bay Fire's 'Share the Magic of Christmas' toy drive
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union Local 652 toy drive is back for the holiday season. According to Humboldt Bay Fire, the "Share the Magic of Christmas" toy drive is the oldest, longest-running toy drive in Humboldt County, dating back to the 1920s. On their days off, firefighters from that era collected and repaired old toys for local children. Now, the union has partnered with The Salvation Army in Eureka to give out toys to children living in Humboldt County that might not otherwise receive a toy for Christmas.
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Herald and News
Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls
Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
cascadebusnews.com
East Cascades Works Announces New Workforce Provider
East Cascades Works (EC Works) announced Klamath Works as the new WIOA Title 1B provider for Klamath and Lake Counties in our southern region. They were awarded both the Adult and Dislocated Worker and Youth Compass Program contracts. They will be delivering Adult and Dislocated Worker services at the WorkSource offices in both Klamath Falls and Lakeview and will house the Youth Compass Program at their offices located at 1930 South Sixth Street in Klamath Falls and at the WorkSource office in Lakeview.
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 11/11 – Medford Multi-Agency Emergency Response Training, Dutch Bros. Hosting Downtown Grants Pass Trash Clean-Up Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 10th. The...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin Metals and Supply- Buy and Sell Metals Here
Klamath Basin Metals & Supply…paying YOU for doing the right thing – RECYCLING! Keep the landfills clear and make some money!. We carry the largest selection of new and used metal in the Klamath Basin! We’re located on Broadmore, directly behind Lithia Klamath Falls Ford. Klamath Basin...
krcrtv.com
United Bikers of Northern California return for annual toy run event
ARCATA, Calif. — Members of the United Bikers of Northern California will get their motors running from Arcata to Eureka for their annual Humboldt County Toy Run on Sunday, Dec. 4. Bikers will meet at noon at Arcata Plaza and will deliver donated toys and gifts from the plaza...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Rogue Valley's Clayfolk show returns after pandemic hiatus
It became a holiday staple in the Rogue Valley, but the pandemic knocked it--and a lot of things--of the tracks for a couple of years. Now the Clayfolk Pottery Show & Sale is back at the Medford Armory next weekend (November 18-20), bringing ceramic art from around the region to the public, just in time for holiday gift-giving.
