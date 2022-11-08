Read full article on original website
Taylor Signs Elite 2023 Recruiting Class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor signed three top-100 players in the 2023, including the No. 1 player in the state of Texas for the first time in program history during the early signing period. This marks the first signing class...
Houston Elementary hosts ‘Grateful for our Veterans’ parade and performance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Elementary hosted their annual parade and performance honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The “Grateful for our Veterans” event kicked off with students from the Bryan High School drumline leading a parade through the elementary school followed by veterans. After the two lap parade, the audience gathered in the school gym for a performance by the Rudder High School RangeRettes as well as songs and poetry recited by the third graders. The “Star Spangled Banner” was performed with sign language that the students have been working on since the end of September.
Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers holds first fundraising gala
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers held its first fundraising gala Saturday evening at the Brazos Center. The gala was an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to spread the word about what the organization does and raise funds to pay out tips. This was also the first time the organization had presented the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award which was created in December last year. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and could participate in a silent auction as well as four different raffles. KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.
Weekend Gardener: Pecans
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some Texans are fortunate to have pecan trees in their yards. In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we learn when you can tell the pecans from those trees are ready to eat. “Pecans do a pretty good job of falling out of the tree on...
College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.
Keep the community clean with art
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day. In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest. Programs and grant director Kenya...
Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The big change we have been talking about all week is finally here! The coldest air of the season so far makes its appearance Friday and drops temperatures through Veterans Day. Let’s walk through your Friday to see what you can expect:. FRIDAY MORNING SEVERE...
Bryan Vikings hit the road for #3 Duncanville for first round of playoffs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in Head Coach Ricky Tullos first season. They finished the regular season 6-4 and Friday will travel to Duncanville for their bi-district playoff game. The Vikings made it a goal at the start of the season to make the playoffs,...
A&M Consolidated moves on to the Area Round after taking down Seguin 35-20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated hosting the first round of playoffs on their home turf against the Matadors. Tigers struck first with a quarterback keeper from Will Hargett, 21 yards to the end zone, A&M Consolidated took the early 7-0 lead. The Matadors answered with their own quarterback...
Bremond’s season comes to an end with 40-36 loss to Falls City
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond’s fight comes up short with a 40-36 loss to Fall City in a 2A Division II first round showdown. Tiger’s quarterback Braylen Wortham ran for a couple touchdowns and had a pick-6 in the first half of the game. The Tigers finish the season with a 8-4 record.
