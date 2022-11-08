BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers held its first fundraising gala Saturday evening at the Brazos Center. The gala was an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to spread the word about what the organization does and raise funds to pay out tips. This was also the first time the organization had presented the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award which was created in December last year. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and could participate in a silent auction as well as four different raffles. KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.

BRYAN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO