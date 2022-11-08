Read full article on original website
4th Annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ranch Harley-Davidson hosted the fourth annual Barksgiving to benefit Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Saturday. The event featured a silent auction along with vendors and food trucks. Of course, some of the dogs and puppies being taken care of by the group were also in attendance.
Signs of human trafficking tactics to look out for
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid heightened concern in the Bryan-College Station area, local police have dismissed numerous rumors including fears that zip-ties found on trash cans are a human trafficking tactic. The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas A&M University Police Department said in a joint statement...
Benefit raises money for K9s4Cops
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parking lot at Post Oak Mall was overrun with emergency responder vehicles, an Air Med helicopter, and a whole lot more Saturday morning to benefit K9s4Cops. K9s4Cops raises and trains dogs that are then given to police forces. “This company raising dogs to go...
North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas. Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
Thousands of Aggies gathered at Ring Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Rain or shine, Aggies always show up for their Ring Day. That held true on Friday when more than 15,000 people attended the event. Texas A&M University is known for giving out Aggie gold to students who pass enough hours in the curriculum. Although weather wasn’t necessarily in their favor on Friday, it couldn’t dampen the mood.
First Alert Weather Day: Parts of North Texas could see freezing temps tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A freeze warning has been issued for western counties from 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday.Those counties include Denton, Wise, Cooke, Parker and areas further west.Counties further east near the Louisiana border are facing a freeze watch during that time. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties are in the clear and don't face any warnings or watches, but it will be chilly. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s but winds will be blowing – making the temperatures feel more like the 20s and teens in some locations. Saturday afternoon will clear up and sunshine will start to peek out. The high on Saturday will be 51 degrees.
Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers holds first fundraising gala
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers held its first fundraising gala Saturday evening at the Brazos Center. The gala was an opportunity for Crime Stoppers to spread the word about what the organization does and raise funds to pay out tips. This was also the first time the organization had presented the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award which was created in December last year. Those in attendance were treated to dinner and could participate in a silent auction as well as four different raffles. KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
Holiday Ham Drive collecting donations to feed local families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local ladies are helping feed the community one ham at a time. Several years ago, Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente launched the Holiday Ham Drive, and they’ve been able to collect thousands of dollars in donations and provide dozens of hams to area families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served the United States. The event took place at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time and date marking the end of World War I. The Corps of Cadets laid two ceremonial wreaths, one at the Texas A&M Memorial Center and the other at the Corps Memorial Plaza.
Maroon Out, Texas Task Force 1 partnering to raise funds for K9s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before the Aggie Football game versus University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 19, stop by the Maroon Out tailgate in the Fan Zone to meet some special four-legged guests. The K9s of Texas Task Force 1 will be joining in the pregame fun. You can check...
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Lend a helping hand, donate a blanket this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is quickly approaching and there’s one group in town that’s making sure our most vulnerable populations stay nice and warm. Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are hosting a Blanket and Care Package Drive through Friday, December 9 for local nursing home facilities and the Baylor Scott and White Hospital NICU.
Volunteers work to clean up historic Brazos Valley cemetery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Canaan Cemetery has been in Bryan for many generations but the landscaping has not been kept up to date. Volunteers along with the Come And Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, JustServe and Wreaths Across America came out Saturday morning to clear brush, pull weeds and beautify the cemetery.
Bryan High School students compete in cupcake war finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School culinary instructor created a fun and creative competition for her students, cupcake wars. Tenika Williams has been doing this activity with her students for three weeks now. Each student was given a different theme; spooky, Hollywood and veterans. When they started, Williams...
Keep the community clean with art
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day. In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest. Programs and grant director Kenya...
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
