NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A freeze warning has been issued for western counties from 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday.Those counties include Denton, Wise, Cooke, Parker and areas further west.Counties further east near the Louisiana border are facing a freeze watch during that time. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties are in the clear and don't face any warnings or watches, but it will be chilly. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s but winds will be blowing – making the temperatures feel more like the 20s and teens in some locations. Saturday afternoon will clear up and sunshine will start to peek out. The high on Saturday will be 51 degrees.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO