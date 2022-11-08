ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Find the cheapest gas in ENC this week

By Judith Retana
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While much of the U.S. is seeing a rise in average gas prices, North Carolina is experiencing the opposite.

Nationwide, AAA reports fuel prices are up about 8 cents from last week at $3.80 per gallon — although the price is still down from where it was a month ago. In North Carolina, AAA has reported fuel is at $3.36, a 3-cent decline from a week ago and 9 cents less than a month ago.

“The price of oil made its way back to over $90 per barrel,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline, but fortunately that’s just not the case here in the Carolinas right now.”

North Carolina is among the 10 states with the least-expensive fuel prices per gallon this week. Georgia has the lowest and is currently averaging $3.12. Texas is averaging $3.17.

Even within the state, there are wide margins of difference. Jacksonville has the cheapest prices at $3.21 per gallon, Rocky Mount is in the middle with $3.32, and Asheville tops the list at $3.54.

The five cheapest cities to pump in the state, according to AAA, are:

  • Jacksonville: $3.21
  • Goldsboro: $3.22
  • New Bern: $3.24
  • Fayetteville: $3.25
  • Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.28

There may be more relief on the way. Gas Buddy predicts states who saw rises in the last week will hit the reverse button next week.

“For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, states with the highest increases this week included:

  • Indiana +37 cents
  • Wisconsin +31 cents
  • Michigan+27 cents
  • Ohio +21 cents
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

