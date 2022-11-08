Man barricades self inside RV in Ephrata Walmart parking lot after pulling knife on officers; tactical team deployed

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.

