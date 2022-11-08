Man barricades self inside RV in Ephrata Walmart parking lot after pulling knife on officers; tactical team deployed

Read full article on original website
Detectives investigating after 2 men found dead under suspicious circumstances in Grant County
WARDEN, Wash. — Two men were found dead inside a home in Grant County under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Warden Police were called to a residence at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found two men in...
Two men found dead inside Warden home
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden Police were called to 508 S. Ash Street at around 11 p.m. and found two men in their late-20s dead inside the house. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says there were no signs of foul...
Grant County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Two Men Found Dead Inside Home in Warden, WA
WARDEN, WA - Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found deceased inside a home in Warden, WA on Thursday night. According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Warden Police were called to the residence at...
Detectives investigating after two men found dead inside Warden home
WARDEN — Grant County detectives are investigating the deaths of two men found inside a home in Warden Thursday night. Warden police responded at about 11 p.m. to 508 S. Ash St. where officers found two men, both in their late 20s, dead inside the residents, according to the Grant Count Sheriff’s Office.
Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
ATF agent won't face charges in 2021 gunfire exchange with Moses Lake man in Spokane
SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021...
Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday
Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
Suspect arrested after standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Ephrata Police Department say a suspect is now in custody after a standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot. The man was barricaded inside an RV. Police tried to use tear gas in an attempt to get...
Suspect Behind Tavern Assault to Serve Nearly Five Years in Prison
A suspect that was found guilty of punching a bouncer in the face was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Thursday. 28-year-old Chase Speegle was found guilty of second-degree assault by a trial by jury. Back in Jan. 14, 2022, video surveillance footage showed Speegle punching a bouncer in...
Suspect in Monday night standoff in Ephrata Walmart parking lot identified
UPDATE — A man accused of pulling a knife on law enforcement before barricading himself inside an RV at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot has been identified as a 62-year-old Bremerton man. Paul Cardwell was booked into Grant County Jail for intimidating a public servant, harassment with threats to...
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Hitting Cop Cruiser
The woman who fled from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police multiple times will serve a seven-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Danielle Renae Reyes pled guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, and negligent driving charges in both Chelan and Douglas counties. On Oct....
White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road closed following fatal crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting that White Trail Road at T-Northwest Road is currently closed following a fatal car crash. No details on the crash have been released at this time and it is unknown when traffic will reopen in the area. Drivers are advised to use SR283 and SR28 as detours.
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
Driver who died after suffering medical emergency, crashing near Othello identified
OTHELLO — A driver who died after crashing while suffering a medical emergency while on state Route 17 near Othello has been identified as a 61-year-old Benton City man. Troy D. Wilson was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan
A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
SR 17 Temporarily Blocked Near Bridgeport
SR 17 was blocked for over two hours while Washington State Patrol removed a truck off the roadway. A truck with an attached trailer had veered to the right and jackknifed at MP 117, near Bridgeport. No one was injured. Washington State Patrol had roadways cleared by 12:30 p.m.
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
