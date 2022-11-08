Read full article on original website
ULM men’s basketball dominates Dallas Christian for first win
Connie Whitley went a perfect 10-0 in week 10, beating others in the tiebreaker.
Lady Techsters win a comeback thriller against Arkansas State
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team got off to a 2-0 start with a 59-56 win over Arkansas State. After going into the half in a seven-point deficit, the Lady Techsters went on a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Behind Salma Bates’s team leading 17 points, Louisiana Tech held on to win by three.
D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods falls to Sophie B Wright in a tight one, 28-21. General Trass used their week off to their advantage as they win a high scoring game against East Beauregard, 56-46. Up next the Panthers take on top seeded Kentwood. Delhi Charter chomped at St. John and shut them out, 40-0. Up next the Gators take on St. Martin’s Episcopal. Tallulah Academy advances to the MAIS state title game after rolling past Newton County Academy, 52-30.
CEDAR CREEK CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE PT3
Beat the Ace: Playoffs Week 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is ready for the playoffs. While KNOE employees might not know how to pronounce his name, his picks are in for round one. If you think you can beat the Ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress
Two local football players are kicking for cancer research
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington’s Aidan Parker and Cedar Creek’s Davis Long are kicking for more than just points this season. The sophomore and eighth grader, respectively, are involved in the Kick-It Champion program through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. For each successful extra point made this season, Long and Sterlington raise money for cancer research.
Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
St. Fredrick High School honors veterans with homemade cookies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Staff and students at St. Fredrick High School lined up for a drive-through event to honor veterans on Nov. 10, 2022. About fifteen cars drove through the parking lot and were given homemade cookies made by the school’s culinary club. Veterans were also greeted with a yard sign reading “Home of a Veteran.” Army veteran Ted Ross said he is thankful for the faculty and students recognizing veterans during this time.
Veterans and community gather for 5th annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Finding Solace, a local counseling service, hosted the Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Saturday afternoon at the West Monroe Convention Center. Vendors that were on site included housing, educational and healthcare resources for veterans and their families on Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is hosting the Veterans Tree Lighting Ceremony today, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The Ceremony is to honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. The Ceremony will kick off at 3 p.m. today with...
Morehouse officials searching for man accused of murder, armed robbery
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery. MPSO says they are looking for Ceraun Remont Fields, 18. They describe him as a black male who...
National Diabetes Month: How to combat diabetes
Monroe, La (KNOE)- November is National Diabetes Month, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us on ways to combat diabetes. Avis says 37 million people in America have diabetes and 87 million people over the age of 20 are pre-diabetic. She said those who are pre-diabetic develop vascular damage in the...
Caregiver, wife of veteran has years-long struggles getting help from Veteran Affairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Shirley Wesselhoeft has been a caregiver for her husband, Wes, for over two years. Wes served for 22 years in the United States Air Force and was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Since then, he is falling often, is legally blind, and has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and dementia.
