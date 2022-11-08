ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland 2022 midterm election results

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
 5 days ago

Maryland voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the state's open gubernatorial race as well as for the House and the state legislature.

Early voting in the state started on Oct. 27 and ended Thursday.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

Maryland's main race is its gubernatorial contest, where Democratic nominee Wes Moore is the heavy favorite to defeat Republican Dan Cox.

The governor's mansion, which being vacated by term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, was the focus of two intense primaries.

Moore, an author and former non-profit leader, emerged victorious from his July primary against former Labor Secretary and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and state Comptroller Peter Franchot. Moore was boosted by outspending his opponents and endorsements from people like Oprah Winfrey and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

Moore faced questions over whether he inflated his biography, but the speculation failed to derail his bid.

In the Republican primary, meanwhile, Cox, a state delegate, dispatched former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in a battle that served as a microcosm of the broader divides within the GOP.

Cox ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and questioned the results of the 2020 election, hammered Hogan over restrictions intended to stem the spread of COVID-19 and opposes abortion.

Schulz ran more in the mold of Hogan, who endorsed her and wrote the playbook for how to win as an establishment Republican in deep blue Maryland.

Democrats also meddled in the GOP primary, successfully elevating Cox seemingly in the hopes that he would be easier to beat than the more mainstream Schulz.

Hogan, who had branded Cox as a right-wing "conspiracy theorist," said after the primary that he would not vote for the GOP nominee.

ABC News

ABC News

