Florida 2022 midterm election results

Florida voters on Tuesday will cast their ballots for several key elections this cycle, including the governor's race and races for the U.S. Senate and House. Once a perennial swing state, Florida has been shifting more red over recent cycles.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida has experienced a high number of early voters who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican darling and potential 2024 contender, is up for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist.

DeSantis has been front and center of the Republican Party's culture wars, enacting controversial policies on COVID, imposing restrictions on discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, implementing an electoral fraud unit and funding migrant flights. Crist has offered himself to voters as a "commonsense" uniter who wouldn't take away rights, such as abortion access.

While the 2018 midterms featured incredibly close races, including the governor's contest between DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, the state has become redder since then. At the end of September, Republicans had a lead of more than 290,000 voters.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Marco Rubio is facing off against Democrat Val Demings. Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former police chief, is running to become the state's first Black senator. FiveThirtyEight averages have consistently shown Rubio ahead in the polls.

Demings' background in law enforcement has given her a unique opportunity to push back on the Republican Party's sweeping claims that Democrats are soft on crime. But despite her experience, Rubio's garnered endorsements from the International Union of Police Associations and other law enforcement unions.

