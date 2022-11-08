ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 2022 midterm election results

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEb77_0j2ZxKEj00

Florida voters on Tuesday will cast their ballots for several key elections this cycle, including the governor's race and races for the U.S. Senate and House. Once a perennial swing state, Florida has been shifting more red over recent cycles.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida has experienced a high number of early voters who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican darling and potential 2024 contender, is up for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist.

DeSantis has been front and center of the Republican Party's culture wars, enacting controversial policies on COVID, imposing restrictions on discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, implementing an electoral fraud unit and funding migrant flights. Crist has offered himself to voters as a "commonsense" uniter who wouldn't take away rights, such as abortion access.

While the 2018 midterms featured incredibly close races, including the governor's contest between DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, the state has become redder since then. At the end of September, Republicans had a lead of more than 290,000 voters.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Marco Rubio is facing off against Democrat Val Demings. Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former police chief, is running to become the state's first Black senator. FiveThirtyEight averages have consistently shown Rubio ahead in the polls.

Demings' background in law enforcement has given her a unique opportunity to push back on the Republican Party's sweeping claims that Democrats are soft on crime. But despite her experience, Rubio's garnered endorsements from the International Union of Police Associations and other law enforcement unions.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 1

Related
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis wins reelection: ‘I have only begun to fight’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s governor is returning to the governor’s mansion after winning reelection against challenger Charlie Crist. “This was the best-run campaign in the history of Florida politics,” DeSantis said as he spoke Tuesday night to a huge crowd in Tampa. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one for three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may have lost her race — she currently trails by 4 points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the Jan. 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

New Hampshire 2022 midterm election results

New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's marquee Senate race and its gubernatorial contest. Two House Democrats are also running in narrowly divided districts against Republicans closely aligned with former President Donald Trump's brand of politics. New Hampshire does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Election 2022: Healey makes history in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – Maura Healey has become the first openly lesbian governor in the country and first woman to hold the post in Massachusetts’ history. Healey, a Democrat, bested Republican challenger Geoff Diehl in a race called by The Associated Press minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Diehl, a former state representative, had received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's east coast

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is forecast to head into Georgia and...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy