Georgia State

Georgia 2022 midterm election results

By Alexandra Hutzler
 5 days ago

Georgia voters on Tuesday will cast their ballots in races for U.S. House and Senate, governor, state legislature and more local offices.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m ET.

Georgia's early voting numbers have surpassed records since voting began on Oct. 17. (It ended Friday.)

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

One of the Republican Party's best chances to pick up a Senate seat is in Georgia, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But the party's nominee, Herschel Walker, has been embroiled in controversy after controversy on the campaign trail -- including denying two claims by two woman that he paid them for abortions, in 1993 and 2009, despite his current anti-abortion rights stance.

Walker is going up against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won a runoff election in 2021. Warnock's victory, as well as that of Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, helped Democrats gain majority control of Congress' upper chamber.

Georgia is also host to a rematch between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Abrams narrowly lost the governorship to Kemp in 2018. Since the defeat, Abrams has become a leading voting rights advocate.

Kemp refused Donald Trump's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election and is one of the few GOP officials do so who then withstood the former president's withering criticism and handpicked challenger David Perdue in the Republican primary.

Kemp has maintained a consistent lead in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight .

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Paul Gregory
5d ago

"Georgia's early voting numbers have surpassed past early voting numbers..." How is that "voter suppression" coming along, Stacey?

James Devlin
5d ago

dam democrats are the ones behind all this and people blaming one person trump people need to wake up and vote red my own friend thought Biden and democrats were doing good until he saw what was going on he turned and vote for red and trump because he will clean up america and get rid of the filth in the office like Nancy pelosy Kamala Harris Biden oboma chuck Schumer

Sandy Derstine
5d ago

Now I hear some of the mechines aren’t working correctly so there saying the votes will be counted later.Just what they want.They’ll cheat any way they can.They think It will happen in Penns.

