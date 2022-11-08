ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 11/8

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkTrj_0j2ZxGhp00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Gabriella Castle, Fremont, twin girl and boy, Oct. 29.

Julie and Michael Pegish, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 31.

Tamra Garner, Toledo, girl, Nov. 1.

Kamaria McQuin, Toledo, girl, Nov. 1.

Kellsey Lucas, Sylvania, girl, Nov. 2.

Alayjia Williams, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Sarina Leizerman, Toledo, girl, Nov. 2.

Arriana Scott, Toledo, boy, Nov. 4.

Bonnie Wonnell and Jeremy Johnson, Toledo, boy, Nov. 4.

Dominique Duck, Toledo, girl, Nov. 5.

Carly and Daniel Sommers, Temperance, girl, Nov. 5.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Christin Salazar, Toledo, boy, Nov. 1.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Erin and Josh Morgan, Petersburg, Mich., girl, Nov. 5.

Allison and Nicholas LaForce, Whitehouse, girl, Nov. 6.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Rebecca and Brandon Richardson, Toledo, boy, Nov. 2.

Nicole and Michael Byrd, Holland, boy, Nov. 2.

Jessica and Austin O’Connor, Bryan, Ohio, boy, Nov. 2.

Amanda and Elijah Tracy, Napoleon, girl, Nov. 2.

Hawra and Mohammed Almuhaysin, Toledo, twin boys, Nov. 2.

Samantha and John Vrooman, Swanton, boy, Nov. 3.

Cynthia and Collin Pedigo, Deshler, Ohio, girl, Nov. 3.

Tabitha and Trey Malash, Wauseon, boy, Nov. 3.

Beverly and Andrew Foltz, Perrysburg, boy, Nov. 3.

Amber Bomyea Swartz and Tyler Swartz, Perrysburg, girl, Nov. 3.

Ashley and Josh Fox, Perrysburg, girl, Nov. 4.

Lindsay and Andrew Zaletel, Holland, girl, Nov. 4.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 4, 2022

Tyler Spohn, 23, teacher, and Emily Stratton, 23, teacher, both of Temperance.

Nicholas Lange, 24, electrical engineer, and Kayla Caswell, 23, nurse, both of Waterville.

Michael Conner, 34, temp employee, and Sarah Doman, 33, healthcare, both of Toledo.

John Wolf, 33, laborer, and Amber White, 32, woodworker, both of Curtice.

Jeremy Bell, 41, and Lura Oldfield, 36, both of Toeldo.

Antonio Spears, Jr., 30, and Jolonda Holmes, 28, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Aida Hernandez, assaulted in the 5100 block of Norwich.

Michael Wilson, assaulted in the 100 block of South Superior.

Selestine Carter, shot at in the 3200 block of North Erie.

Carri Powell, assaulted in the 2200 block of West Sylvania.

Robbery

Jaylen Jones, cell phone and jewelry from the 2200 block of Nebraska.

Burglaries

Leroy Romero, home broken into in the 500 block of Oak.

George Downey, televisions, gun safe, and other items from the 6300 block of Bapst.

Erykia Grainger, home broken into in the 1200 block of South.

Thefts

Hargun Kaur, money from accounts in the 1400 block of College.

Great Lakes Electric, tools from the 3000 block of Heatherdowns.

Stephanie Varnes, guns from the 800 block of Byrneport.

George Eistetter, money and jewelry from the 3800 block of River.

Wojo Real Estate, ladders from the 1700 block of Liberty.

Shakara Knabbs, gun from the 3600 block of Doyle.

Anne Biel, money from accounts in the 800 block of Atlantic.

Amber Mayo, tires and rims from the 4400 block of 283rd.

Darnell Thomas, pistols from vehicle in the 6600 block of Dorr.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Hussen Mallah from Sara Ismaiel.

Elizabeth Moore and Shaunn Moore.

Naser Rifai from Nour Rawshdeh.

Jessica Dodds from Bobbie Dodds.

Kayla Johnson from Turhan Johnson.

Ericka LaValley from Scott La- Valley.

Amanda Knezevich from Richard Hall.

Emily Epmyer from Paul Jovan- ovic.

Rheannon Chisholm from Nicholas Chisholm.

Nicholas Chisholm from Rheannon Chisholm.

Teena Jones from Caprice Jones.

Jennifer Titta from March Titta.

Alexandria Gillespie from Anthony Gillespie.

