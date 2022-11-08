Suspect identified, will be tried as adult in Orange County double murder of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in the murders of two teenagers in Orange County has been named as Issiah Ross, a 17-year-old from Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

Court documents released on Monday show that the case has been transferred out of Juvenile Court and into Superior Court where Ross will be tried as an adult on Nov. 15.

He is currently being held without bond.

The transfer from Juvenile to Superior Court was made official on Monday after a 10-day period to appeal the transfer had expired without an appeal filed by the attorney representing Ross.

“This is why we are now able to release his name,” Jeff Nieman, the Orange County District Attorney, said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

The conference consisted of a timeline of the case and investigative updates from Nieman, as well as Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Public Information Officer Alicia Stemper.

FULL ORANGE COUNTY MURDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE

The two teenagers killed, Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found shot dead on Sept. 18 by two ATV riders on a trail off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation, evidence and motive

During the press conference, Sheriff Blackwood said, “Because several people living near where Devin and Lyric were discovered heard gunshots early Saturday morning, we believe that’s when the murders occurred,” Blackwood said.

Furthermore, Blackwood said his office’s investigation determined that Ross was a suspect based on forensic and other evidence found and analyzed from the scene.

Once he was identified as a suspect, a juvenile petition was announced by authorities on Sept. 20 when it was filed against Ross for two counts of first-degree murder .

The big question of why Ross would kill the two fellow teenagers was asked at the press conference.

“We don’t always know the motive,” said Stemper.

Ross fled, was detained in Delaware

Investigators determined Ross had fled the state the next night, Sunday, Sept. 18. Having a “reasonably good idea” of where he had gone, the sheriff said the Delaware Violent Crime Safe Streets Task Force was contacted. However, Sheriff Blackwood did not say how investigators knew Ross was headed to Delaware.

Additionally, Delaware authorities have charged two unnamed people with harboring a fugitive for their role in assisting Ross after he fled from North Carolina.

“18 days after their bodies were located, members of the Delaware Violent Crime Safe Streets Task Force were able to apprehend Ross,” Sheriff Blackwood said. He was taken into custody on Oct. 5 and has since appeared in court on Oct 18.

CBS 17 asked Stemper how Ross got to Delaware.

“I don’t think specifics are something we can talk about at this point,” she said.

Who is Issiah Ross?

CBS 17 also did some digging into the newly-identified suspect.

We’ve found that Ross went to Eastern Alamance High School, which was the same school Devin Clark went to. Ross was enrolled for just six days this year.

A representative with the Alamance-Burlington School System told CBS 17 Ross only attended the school from Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

A CBS 17 crew also knocked on the front door at Ross’ home, the address listed on court documents released Monday.

A young girl answered the door and told CBS 17 her mother was unavailable. A neighbor added that the family had only moved in a few months ago.

Nieman said Ross is expected to appear in court next either on Nov. 15 or 16 in a session of Superior Court.

