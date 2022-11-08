In my arm couch NBA expertise opinion, they can build around Westbrook coming off the bench, just have the starters play well enough for when he gets in the game!!!
Russell Westbrook is not the problem for Laker’s inefficiency. He was made the scapegoat for the ineptitude of the coach and his team mates . Accountability is something every on this team should be held responsible for . And this is not the case with the Lakers personnel and players . I am so glad that Russell Westbrook has shown everyone that had something evil to say about his game that he is confident in himself and he accepts the criticisms of all the evilness that was thrown at him . Keep on Shining Russell and shut them up Hope your teams take a page out of your book and be accountable
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 15