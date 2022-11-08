Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38; Jacob Boomhower, 21; and Ricky Spencer, 63, all from the same Jake Drive residence.

All three victims were taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare in Goldsboro. Brandy Boomhower was later transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh for further treatment. Spencer was later taken to ECU Health in Greenville.

Jacob Boomhower was treated and released. At this time, Brandy Boomhower and Spencer’s conditions are unknown.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and detectives are still following up on

leads for potential suspects.

If anyone has information about this investigation, the sheriff’s office asks that they contact Goldsboro/Wayne Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or Det. J. Goodson at 919-581-3556.

