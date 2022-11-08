Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
Cavs Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
SACRED HEART 88, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia010—1 First Period_1, Dallas, Blumel 1 (Lindell, Seguin), 2:36. 2, Dallas, Lindell 2 (Robertson, Pavelski), 18:24. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 6 (Hayes, Tippett), 0:54. 4, Dallas, Pavelski 8 (Heiskanen, Benn), 9:06 (pp). Third Period_5, Dallas, Glendening 2 (Dellandrea, Lindell), 0:57 (sh). 6, Dallas, Robertson 10 (Hintz, Pavelski), 10:59 (pp).
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10
Pit_Pickens 1 run (Wright kick), 5:06. NO_J.Johnson 15 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), :19. Pit_Pickett 1 run (Wright kick), 8:38. RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 8-26, Howard 1-1, Hill 3-1, Dalton 3-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 20-99, Pickett 8-51, Warren 9-37, Pickens 2-23, D.Watt 2-5, Sims 2-2. PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 17-27-2-174, Hill 0-1-0-0. Pittsburgh,...
