wvik.org
Rock Island Co. & Northwestern Illinois Voters Choose Many Incumbents
In the Rock Island County sheriff's race, results show Democratic candidate Darren Hart picked up 54% of the vote, defeating his Republican opponent, Patrick Moody. For county clerk, 58% of voters chose incumben Democrat Karen Kinney over Republican Marian Stallings-Moore. In Rock Island County Board races:. In District 7, voters...

Once Again Students Break the Record for Food Donations
On Thursday, the 36th Student Hunger Drive ended after collecting 817,000 meals for the River Bend Food Bank. Over the past 6 weeks, high school students from 16 schools competed to donate the most food to the food bank. Of the 3 divisions, determined by school enrollment, the first prize winners are Morning Star Academy, Orion High School, and Pleasant Valley High School.

Mr. Thanksgiving Will Host 3rd Drive-Through Turkey Dinner
Bob Vogelbaugh is organizing a third, drive-through turkey dinner. A year ago, with the help of Hy-Vee, MetroLink, and SouthPark Mall, he served 3,400 people. The first drive-through dinner was in 2020 because of the pandemic. He started the Thanksgiving community dinner in 1970. Connie McElyea from SouthPark Mall in...

Veterans Honored at the Arsenal
Military officials said thanks to all veterans on Friday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The Veterans Day Ceremony on Arsenal Island featured “Taps”, a 21-gun salute, and keynote speaker, Colonel Landis Maddox. He is the 13th commander of the Joint Munitions Command. “Two words and eight letters...

Food Bank & Nahant to Benefit from Land Sale
President and CEO Nancy Renkes says the food bank parking lot fills up every day. So one of its board members approached Nahant to talk about its plans and property across the street from the food bank at 4010 Kimmel Drive in southwest Davenport. After River Bend buys all the...
