Port Byron, IL

wvik.org

Once Again Students Break the Record for Food Donations

On Thursday, the 36th Student Hunger Drive ended after collecting 817,000 meals for the River Bend Food Bank. Over the past 6 weeks, high school students from 16 schools competed to donate the most food to the food bank. Of the 3 divisions, determined by school enrollment, the first prize winners are Morning Star Academy, Orion High School, and Pleasant Valley High School.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Mr. Thanksgiving Will Host 3rd Drive-Through Turkey Dinner

Bob Vogelbaugh is organizing a third, drive-through turkey dinner. A year ago, with the help of Hy-Vee, MetroLink, and SouthPark Mall, he served 3,400 people. The first drive-through dinner was in 2020 because of the pandemic. He started the Thanksgiving community dinner in 1970. Connie McElyea from SouthPark Mall in...
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Veterans Honored at the Arsenal

Military officials said thanks to all veterans on Friday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The Veterans Day Ceremony on Arsenal Island featured “Taps”, a 21-gun salute, and keynote speaker, Colonel Landis Maddox. He is the 13th commander of the Joint Munitions Command. “Two words and eight letters...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Food Bank & Nahant to Benefit from Land Sale

President and CEO Nancy Renkes says the food bank parking lot fills up every day. So one of its board members approached Nahant to talk about its plans and property across the street from the food bank at 4010 Kimmel Drive in southwest Davenport. After River Bend buys all the...
DAVENPORT, IA

