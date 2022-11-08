Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the New York Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
ESPN
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
NBA
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
Porterville Recorder
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Porterville Recorder
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers Trade Target Watch: Myles Turner explodes in win vs. Pelicans
Welcome to Lakers Trade Target Watch, a (possibly) recurring series where we check in on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and more players that Los Angeles has been — and will continue to be — connected to all year. One of the names the Lakers were most persistently linked...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
ESPN
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner has career night vs New Orleans Pelicans: 'When he does that, we're such a better team'
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is known for his outside shooting at the center posiition. In the past, some of his biggest statistical performances have come as a result of tremendous three-point accuracy. But earlier in his career, the Texas product was more of an interior-minded big...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
MILWAUKEE (136) Beauchamp 7-13 0-0 19, Portis 4-12 4-4 13, Lopez 11-23 1-2 24, Allen 5-8 6-6 18, Carter 15-27 1-2 36, Ibaka 2-2 0-0 4, Nwora 1-9 2-2 5, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 5-6 12, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 50-106 19-22 136. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort...
Clutch: Ingram leads Pelicans past Bulls
CHICAGO — — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram […]
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
