Indianapolis, IN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
DENVER, CO
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
INDIANA STATE
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

MILWAUKEE (136) Beauchamp 7-13 0-0 19, Portis 4-12 4-4 13, Lopez 11-23 1-2 24, Allen 5-8 6-6 18, Carter 15-27 1-2 36, Ibaka 2-2 0-0 4, Nwora 1-9 2-2 5, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 5-6 12, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 50-106 19-22 136. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CHICAGO, IL

